Lili Reinhart Comes Out As Bisexual As She Promotes Black Lives Matter Movement

Lili Reinhart came out as bisexual. Picture: Getty

The Hustlers star came out as bisexual to her 23.9 million Instagram followers.

Lili Reinhart opened up about her sexuality to her fans via her Instagram Story, as the Riverdale actress came out as bisexual.

Whilst stating she'd be attending the LGBTQ+ for Black Lives Matter protest, Lili wrote "Although I've never announced it publicly before, I am a proud bisexual woman.

Lili Reinhart opened up about her sexuality on her Instagram Story. Picture: Instagram

"And I will be joining this protest today. Come join." She also shared the promotional image for the protest.

This news of Lili's sexuality comes after she allegedly split from her boyfriend, and fellow Riverdale co-star, Cole Sprouse.

The pair reportedly split for a second time after they struggled to keep in touch as they isolated apart during the coronavirus pandemic.

Lili Reinhart split from Cole Sprouse. Picture: Getty

"Lili and Cole were in a good place when Riverdale was shut down due to the coronavirus outbreak, but they isolated separately and distance has never been a good thing for their relationship," a source explained.

There have been protests across the US following George Floyd's death, which many Americans have cited as the latest example of systemic police brutality against African American citizens.

Police were filmed kneeling on the handcuffed man's neck for over eight minutes, despite Mr Floyd saying he couldn't breathe. The 46-year-old security guard was later pronounced dead in hospital.

A petition demanding justice for Mr Floyd's death has now received nearly 15 million signatures. You can sign it here.

The Official George Floyd Memorial Fund, started by George's sister Philonise Floyd, has so far raised over $12 million.

The money will go help "to cover funeral and burial expenses, mental and grief counselling, lodging and travel for all court proceedings, and to assist our family in the days to come as we continue to seek justice for George."