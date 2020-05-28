Why Riverdale's Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart Broke Up- Inside Their Split

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart split after two years of dating. Picture: Getty Images

Why have Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart broken up, split rumours hit Riverdale couple *again*, let's look at why they couldn't make it work in lockdown.

As Riverdale split rumours surface again, Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart's relationship is looking like it may really be over, despite the constant on/off speculation- with the couple of two years breaking up as the distance became too much between them during lockdown.

Riverdale's Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart: A Complete Relationship Timeline

E! news reports the pair officially split in late April but things 'hadn't been good' during Riverdale production, causing them to isolate separately, adding 'distance has never been a good thing for their relationship.'

Their relationship status previously came under scrutiny in July 2019, causing Lili to hit back on Instagram telling people they 'don't know sh**', showing everyone they were still very much together.

However, it's looking like this time the reports may actually be true.

The pair aren't quarantining together despite both being in LA during the lockdown- with rumours of Cole moving on with supermodel Kaia Gerber popping up all over the place, although it appears they're simply in the same friendship group.

The pair have been notoriously private about their romance, so it isn't surprising we haven't had any definitive confirmation from them- despite being co-stars in Netflix's hit series, with Lili telling Harpers Bazaar in 2018:

"I'm not okay talking about my relationship...I'm not going to tell you my love story. That's just not appropriate right now."

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart reportedly split due to distance during lockdown. Picture: Instagram @lilireinhart

As for Riverdale filming- the series was forced to halt production when the COVID-19 pandemic forced everyone into lockdown, but when they resume filming series 5, we wonder how the dynamic will change if they are no longer together?

Cole revealed to Jimmy Fallon there will be a five year time jump in the upcoming series 5, skipping from the cast's graduation, right over their college years and into adulthood- allowing the rapidly ageing actors to play characters resembling their true age, rather than 17 year olds!

Let's hope things cool off by the time production resumes, until then, we'll be crying over old photos of Bughead, bye for now.

