Riverdale’s Madelaine Petsch & Vanessa Morgan Dish On Season 4, Halloween & Choni Relationship

Riverdale's Madelaine Petsch & Vanessa Morgan have opened up about season 4. Picture: Instagram

Riverdale star Madelaine Petsch has admitted she wants more ‘relationship stuff’ to happen this season.

Riverdale’s Madelaine Petsch and Vanessa Morgan have opened up about season 4 of the CW show, discussing their Choni relationship.

Speaking to ET Online, the actress, who plays Cheryl Blossom, was interviewed alongside her co-star, Vanessa who plays Toni Topaz, and was asked what she wanted to see in the show’s latest season.

Lili Reinhart Remembers Luke Perry As Emotional Riverdale Tribute Episode Airs

She said: “More of the relationships. More of, like, Betty and Cheryl team-ups, the Veronica and Cheryl team-ups, more Choni, like relationship stuff. I feel like last year, they had us fighting so much."

“And kind of almost for no purpose it felt like, so I wanna get back to what made Choni fall in love in the first place. I think it’d be great to talk about Heather coming back and what’s gonna happen with that, so that would be really cool. And I’d love to see what’s going on with my mom,” she added.

The pair addressed rumours about the new season’s theme and how they felt about it potentially reflecting season one’s ‘football games and Vixens’ vibe.

Madelaine said: “I loved season one. I mean, the only thing I didn’t love about it was that Vanessa wasn’t in it, so it’s like season one with Vanessa.

“Focusing on the relationships and you know, where we all started, where we came from and what made people love Riverdale in the first place.”

Vanessa added: “I did love season one, like, season one was still my favorite as well, but I’m really happy we’re going back in that direction.”

Describing the recent Halloween episode as ‘very Cheryl Blossom-esque’, Madelaine admitted last year she spent the day costume-less and very non-festive.

She said: “I stayed at home and handed out candy to the three kids that came to our house. Literally three.”

Similarly, Vanessa admitted revealed that her and her fiancée ‘had wine and watched trick-or-treaters’.

It’s a good thing they get their Halloween fix from Riverdale!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Riverdale News