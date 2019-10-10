Lili Reinhart Remembers Luke Perry As Emotional Riverdale Tribute Episode Airs

Lili Reinhart shares emotional memories of Luke Perry with Riverdale fans. Picture: Instagram @lilireinhart

As Netflix airs the Luke Perry tribute episode of Riverdale, Lili Reinhart posting touching memories of her good friend and co-star.

Riverdale's Lili Reinhart has paid tribute to the late Luke Perry on Instagram as the first episode of series 4, a tribute episode, drops on Netflix, as she talked fans through the emotional filming process the cast endured.

Tweeting about the episode, Lili, who plays Betty Cooper, wrote: "It was so incredibly beautiful outside when we shot this scene. It was so peaceful and serene. It felt like he was there with us, watching over. We all took a moment of silence after we finished to honor Luke. #Riverdale."

She went on to praise her co-star, KJ Apa, who plays Archie Andrews, the son of Luke Perry's character, Fred, for giving a 'vulnerable performance that was so real and close to his heart'.

Lili Reinhart talks fans through filming of Riverdale's tribute episode. Picture: Twitter @lilireinhart

The episode, titled In Memoriam, sees Luke's character die a heroic death, saving someone from being hit by a car, and emotional speeches from the show's characters at his funeral.

Riverdale's show-runner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa explained at a recent screening: “To give Fred’s (and Perry’s) death the respect it deserved, the Riverdale writers decided that the premiere wasn’t going to launch any huge stories for the season."

The 23-year-old shared a throwback photo of the cast to Instagram, writing: "Tonight’s episode, and all episodes for the rest of our run, are for Luke. We love, honor, and cherish his memory every single day."

"I only wish he were here to see how many lives he touched with happiness and laughter. I know he’s watching from above. We love you, Luke."

The actress also shared photos after a press day in New York, where the cast, including Luke, wandered around the city together, stopping for ice cream and enjoying each other's company, before his tragic passing.

News of his death shocked the world, as Luke suffered a stroke aged 52-year-old in March 2019, leaving the cast and crew of Riverdale heartbroken and with the difficult task of writing his character, Fred Andrews, father of Archie, out of the show.

