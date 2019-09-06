Riverdale Season 4: Behind-The-Scenes Photo Of Archie And Mary Hugging Will Leave You With 'No Words'

On Air Now
The Capital Weekender With Ministry of Sound 10pm - 5am
6 September 2019, 14:39
Riverdale’s new season doesn’t drop for another month and we’re already emotional!
Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Riverdale’s showrunner, shared an emotional photo on social media of Archie’s character hugging his mother, Mary, with the caption: ‘no words’.
This comes after Roberto confirmed that season 4 of the show will be a tribute to the late actor, Luke Perry, who died after a stroke earlier this year.
Riverdale's Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart: A Complete Relationship Timeline
The show will also be mourning the death of Luke’s character, Fred, which means an extra heart-breaking season of the show.
Luke’s friend and former Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star, Shannon Doherty, will be helping to address the on-screen death.
At the 2019 Television Critics Association summer press tour, Roberto was promoting spinoff Katy Keene, and told reporters that Shannon ‘plays a really important part and plays it beautifully’.
He said: “I think it's a real tribute to Luke. I think it's a real tribute to Fred. I think it's very cathartic to watch it and I think everyone really came together, specifically to tell this kind of story.
“The honour Luke and honour Fred…It's a really simple—it's one of our…just beautiful."
He explained that the first episode will be set on 4th July and will be a ‘stand-alone’ episode. It is set to ‘reveal the fate of Fred Andrews’.
He said: “It's a really emotional episode; it's a tear-jerker. We had the table read for it and I’m not going to lie; we were all crying.
“They were both such amazing human beings that we wanted to really, really craft an emotional and deep tribute to him, which is what I hope this episode is.”
>Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Riverdale News