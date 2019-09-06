Riverdale Season 4: Behind-The-Scenes Photo Of Archie And Mary Hugging Will Leave You With 'No Words'

Riverdale will return on October 10th.

Riverdale’s new season doesn’t drop for another month and we’re already emotional!

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Riverdale’s showrunner, shared an emotional photo on social media of Archie’s character hugging his mother, Mary, with the caption: ‘no words’.

This comes after Roberto confirmed that season 4 of the show will be a tribute to the late actor, Luke Perry, who died after a stroke earlier this year.

The show will also be mourning the death of Luke’s character, Fred, which means an extra heart-breaking season of the show.

Luke’s friend and former Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star, Shannon Doherty, will be helping to address the on-screen death.

At the 2019 Television Critics Association summer press tour, Roberto was promoting spinoff Katy Keene, and told reporters that Shannon ‘plays a really important part and plays it beautifully’.

He said: “I think it's a real tribute to Luke. I think it's a real tribute to Fred. I think it's very cathartic to watch it and I think everyone really came together, specifically to tell this kind of story.

“The honour Luke and honour Fred…It's a really simple—it's one of our…just beautiful."



He explained that the first episode will be set on 4th July and will be a ‘stand-alone’ episode. It is set to ‘reveal the fate of Fred Andrews’.

He said: “It's a really emotional episode; it's a tear-jerker. We had the table read for it and I’m not going to lie; we were all crying.

“They were both such amazing human beings that we wanted to really, really craft an emotional and deep tribute to him, which is what I hope this episode is.”

