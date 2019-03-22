Chad Michael Murray Joins The Cast Of Riverdale - And His Entrance Is Creepy AF

22 March 2019, 12:22 | Updated: 22 March 2019, 12:26

Chad Michael Murray is the latest star to join the cast of Netflix's Riverdale
Chad Michael Murray is the latest star to join the cast of Netflix's Riverdale. Picture: Getty

Chad Michael Murray - of One Tree Hill and Gilmore Girls fame - is the latest star to join the cast of Netflix's hit series, Riverdale.

Since it first aired back in 2017, Riverdale has garnered a huge following and has become increasingly popular - especially among teens.

So, it comes as no surprise that Noughties heartthrob, Chad Michael Murray, has already made an impact on the show's younger audience.

Chad plays sinister cult leader, Edgar Evernever
Chad plays sinister cult leader, Edgar Evernever. Picture: CW

Riverdale viewers were treated to just a few seconds of CMM on last night's episode called 'Big Fun', as his character, Edgar Evernever, made his debut appearance. After the Heathers musical production, Edgar stands up and gives a creepy little applause.

In the next episode, titled 'The Master', Betty (Lili Reinhart) enlists the help of Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) in order to infiltrate The Farm. She's hoping Cheryl's charm will enable them to find out more about Evelyn's father and cult leader, Edgar.

The red-haired beauty manages to secure a meeting, but it doesn't look too promising - the dimly lit room doesn't help, either!

Speaking to Cosmopolitan about the role, Chad said: "It's going to be a wild ride. Strap on your seatbelt."

When asked about what viewers can expect from Edgar Evernever, he added: "Edgar is a unique character. I think there are so many layers to peel back , so it's a very slow burn on really discovering who this man is, what his background is, and where he comes from. It's been fun for me to see where he's going, what he wants, and what his quest is all about. Beyond that, I can't say much. He's the leader of the Farm. The Farm very much believes in Edgar and their cause."

Chad has been married to actress Sarah Roemer since 2015
Chad has been married to actress Sarah Roemer since 2015. Picture: Getty

Chad Michael Murray, 37, is best known for his role as Lucas Scott in teen drama, One Tree Hill. He also appeared in Gilmore Girls as privileged bad boy, Tristan, and in Dawson's Creek.

If that doesn't scream "Noughties!" enough, he also starred alongside Hilary Duff in the best movie ever (ahem), A Cinderella Story.

Sadly, Chad is no longer on the market, having been married to wife Sarah Roemer since 2015. He was also previously married to One Tree Hill co-star, Sophia Bush, but the pair split in 2006.

