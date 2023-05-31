Three Stars From 'Queen Charlotte' & 'Bridgerton' Had A Mini-Reunion

31 May 2023, 16:17

Queen Charlotte's India and Corey reunite
Queen Charlotte's India and Corey reunite. Picture: Netflix

Listen to this article

Loading audio...
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Stars of 'Queen Charlotte' and 'Bridgerton' had a mini-reunion in London and we can't get over the cast's amazing friendships!

If you're anything like us, then you might very well have a Queen Charlotte-shaped hole in your heart after getting through the limited series in record time.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story's future might hang in the balance – Netflix is yet to dash hopes of a second season or confirm it – but the future of the show's co-star is certain, they've found friends for life!

Will There Be A 'Queen Charlotte' Season 2?

Not only does it look like the stars had a blast whilst making the Bridgerton spin-off, but Corey Mylchreest and Freddie Dennis have been moved in together; they portray the loveable duo that is King George and Reynolds.

But the love between the cast doesn't stop there, Corey and India Amarteifio, who plays the famously titular Queen Charlotte, recently reunited on the red carpet.

Watch the trailer for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Corey and India reunited in London on Tuesday
Corey and India reunited in London on Tuesday. Picture: Getty

Everyone's favourite king and queen attended a press night for the play, The Shape Of Things, at London's Park Theatre on Tuesday (May 30) – the reunion had us all wishing/hoping/praying that series 2 will be announced as soon as.

They'vehave spoken before about how their friendship blossomed on set, India said on TODAY: "I had done a chemistry read with someone else prior, I could do the scene with them and it was great, but then I stepped into the room with Corey. And it was almost kind of instantaneous.”

Corey chimed in and revealed that the pair are almost stumped about how quickly they bonded, he revealed: "I think we were talking last night, actually. I don’t know if we understand the science behind it ourselves."

India and Corey walked the carpet together and even bumped into another Bridgerton alumnus – none other than Luke Newton.

Bridgerton's Luke Newton walked the red carpet
Bridgerton's Luke Newton walked the red carpet. Picture: Getty
Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington will be the stars of series 3
Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington will be the stars of series 3. Picture: Netflix

The Queen Charlotte duo pass on the baton to Luke as he's going to be taking centre stage during season three of the Regency-era drama.

He portrays Colin Bridgerton, the third eldest sibling and the next to have his ultimate love story told, following Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and Anthony (Jonathan Bailey).

We can't wait for the continuation of the Bridgerton universe, no release date is yet to be announced but fans predict we could have it by the end of this year!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

All the artists on the Barbie soundtrack

'Barbie The Album': All The Confirmed Artists On The Soundtrack – Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Nicki Minaj & More

Taylor's 'Karma' video explained

All The Easter Eggs In Taylor Swift's 'Karma' Music Video & What They Mean

Music

Love Island's George Fensom has broken his silence following his ex-girlfriend's claims about him

Love Island’s George Fensom Responds After Ex-Girlfriend Slams Him In Resurfaced TikTok

Is Molly Marsh appearing on Love Island?

Love Island's Molly Marsh: All The Details On The Panto Actress And Her Soap Star Mum

Molly Marsh has been linked to a former contestant

Molly Marsh Has A Romantic Link To A Former Love Islander

Love Island

Love Island fans are convinced Tom and Samie are back together weeks after breaking up

Love Island’s Tom Clare & Samie Elishi Spark Rumours They’re Back Together Weeks After Split

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star