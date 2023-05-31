Three Stars From 'Queen Charlotte' & 'Bridgerton' Had A Mini-Reunion

Queen Charlotte's India and Corey reunite. Picture: Netflix

Listen to this article Loading audio...

By Capital FM

Stars of 'Queen Charlotte' and 'Bridgerton' had a mini-reunion in London and we can't get over the cast's amazing friendships!

If you're anything like us, then you might very well have a Queen Charlotte-shaped hole in your heart after getting through the limited series in record time.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story's future might hang in the balance – Netflix is yet to dash hopes of a second season or confirm it – but the future of the show's co-star is certain, they've found friends for life!

Will There Be A 'Queen Charlotte' Season 2?

Not only does it look like the stars had a blast whilst making the Bridgerton spin-off, but Corey Mylchreest and Freddie Dennis have been moved in together; they portray the loveable duo that is King George and Reynolds.

But the love between the cast doesn't stop there, Corey and India Amarteifio, who plays the famously titular Queen Charlotte, recently reunited on the red carpet.

Watch the trailer for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Corey and India reunited in London on Tuesday. Picture: Getty

Everyone's favourite king and queen attended a press night for the play, The Shape Of Things, at London's Park Theatre on Tuesday (May 30) – the reunion had us all wishing/hoping/praying that series 2 will be announced as soon as.

They'vehave spoken before about how their friendship blossomed on set, India said on TODAY: "I had done a chemistry read with someone else prior, I could do the scene with them and it was great, but then I stepped into the room with Corey. And it was almost kind of instantaneous.”

Corey chimed in and revealed that the pair are almost stumped about how quickly they bonded, he revealed: "I think we were talking last night, actually. I don’t know if we understand the science behind it ourselves."

India and Corey walked the carpet together and even bumped into another Bridgerton alumnus – none other than Luke Newton.

Bridgerton's Luke Newton walked the red carpet. Picture: Getty

Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington will be the stars of series 3. Picture: Netflix

The Queen Charlotte duo pass on the baton to Luke as he's going to be taking centre stage during season three of the Regency-era drama.

He portrays Colin Bridgerton, the third eldest sibling and the next to have his ultimate love story told, following Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and Anthony (Jonathan Bailey).

We can't wait for the continuation of the Bridgerton universe, no release date is yet to be announced but fans predict we could have it by the end of this year!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital