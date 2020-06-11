Parties In Paradise: The Dating Show To Rival Love Island – And Scott Thomas Is Recruiting Contestants

Scott Thomas is casting for Parties in Paradise. Picture: ITV / The Social PR/Instagram

Parties in Paradise is the new dating reality show to rival Love Island.

From the production crew behind Too Hot to Handle and other reality TV favourites such as The X Factor and American Idol, Parties in Paradise will see young singletons sailing around to various party islands while on the look for love.

And Love Island 2016 star Scott Thomas’ PR company are currently looking for contestants.

It’s hoped the show can be filmed in October and November, airing around the same time of Love Island’s winter series in 2021 – if it goes ahead.

The Social PR posted this on their Instagram Stories. Picture: The Social PR/Instagram

An insider revealed to the tabloids: “It's in the middle of a bidding war between channels but it'll end up airing globally - it's huge.

"It's filming in October and November and the idea is that sexy single people cruise around on a yacht and fall in love.

"The boat will go between islands and they're looking for people who aren't famous - they want normal people who'll win the public's hearts, just like on Love Island.

"They haven't confirmed a presenter or when it's due to air, but it'll be going head to head with Love Island when it's on."

Scott took to Instagram Stories on Wednesday to reveal they’re beginning casting for the series.

Parties in Paradise will rival Love Island. Picture: ITV

He wrote: "Currently casting for a BIG new reality series called 'Parties in Paradise’.”

Hopefuls should get in touch with ellen@thesocialpr.co.uk.

It comes after ITV2 confirmed they’ve cancelled Love Island 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Reality TV lovers are in need of a new dating show to binge-watch, after the success of Love is Blind earlier this year and Too Hot to Handle in April.

