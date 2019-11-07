TOWIE’s Yazmin Oukhellou Publicizes New Relationship With Absolutely Ascot Millionaire Alfie Best

Yazmin Oukhellou stepped out in Mayfair with her new man. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Yazmin Oukhellou was spotted on a date night with her new man, Alfie Best.

The Only Way Is Essex star, Yazmin Oukhello, has gone public with her new boyfriend, Alfie Best.

A tabloid recently revealed she had moved in with the Absolutely Ascot star, after her three-year relationship to fellow TOWIE star, James Lock, fizzled out in August.

A source said: “Yaz is treading carefully after her last relationship imploded. But she’s ready to move on and seems to really like Alfie.

“It’s early days but it could turn into something really special.”

It’s the first time Yaz has stepped out with the millionaire boxer, who is also the heir to Europe’s largest residential park.

The 22-year-old starred in Rich Kids Go Shopping, as well as My Big Fat Gypsy Fortune, alongside his father.

Yazmin Oukhellou and Alfie Best enjoyed a date night in Mayfair. Picture: Getty

The date night follows the news that Yazmin's ex, James, was announced to be in the line-up for the new series of Celebs Go Dating.

They called time on their relationship after she accused him of being unfaithful whilst on holiday together.

A source told OK! Online: “Yaz and Lock had an argument after he went on a six-hour bender with his mates. He was supposed to meet Yaz after two hours for dinner but didn’t turn up.”

“His phone was off and he didn’t contact her leaving Yaz stranded by herself. When he finally did turn up, he was drunk and they got into an argument.

"Yaz was understandably angry and upset with James."

After a turbulent relationship, it seems the pair are both doing well and are keen for new romances.

