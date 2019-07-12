Yazmin Oukhellou And James Lock Split: TOWIE Couple Break-Up Following Explosive Argument On Holiday

Yazmin Oukhellou and James Lock have broken up. Picture: James Lock/Instagram

TOWIE couple Yazmin Oukhellou and James Lock have broken up.

The Only Way Is Essex stars Yazmin Oukhellou and James Lock have called time on their romance after almost two years together, with Yaz posting and deleting an Instagram upload about heartbreak.

Yazmin posted a quote which read: “You didn’t love her. You just didn’t want to be alone. Or maybe, maybe she was just good for your ego. Or, or maybe she made you feel better about your miserable life, but you didn’t love her. Because you don’t destroy people you love.”

She captioned it: “Onwards and upwards for me. I’ll be okay, time’s a healer” and was soon flooded with replies of supportive messages from her fans and friends.

The reality TV star has since removed the post from her Instagram account, but she also appears to have taken down a lot of her pictures with Lockie.

James Lock and Yazmin Oukhellou started dating in 2017. Picture: ITV2

A source has since confirmed their break-up to OK! online, saying they called time on their relationship following an explosive argument on holiday.

They said: “Yaz and Locke had an argument after he went on a six-hour bender with his mates. He was supposed to meet Yaz after two hours for dinner but didn’t turn up.

“His phone was off and he didn’t contact her leaving Yaz stranded by herself.

“When he finally did turn up, he was drunk and they got into an argument. Yaz was understandably angry and upset with James.

"More than anything else she was worried about him as he was AWOL. Now the pair aren’t talking.”

James Lock and Yazmin Oukhellou took a break from TOWIE at the start of the year. Picture: Getty

Their split comes after they took some time away from TOWIE at the start of this year to prioritise their wellbeing.

They apparently mutually agreed with producers that taking an extended break would be best for them and their relationship, but made cameos in the most recent series as they were a firm favourite couple amongst viewers.

