TOWIE’s Dan Edgar ‘Sick Of Lies’ About Chloe Sims Romance – Following Claims He 'Got With Another Woman'

Dan Edgar is 'upset' about the rumours he cheated on Chloe Sims. Picture: Instagram

Dan Edgar is apparently very upset over the reports emerging about his new relationship with Chloe Sims, following claims he’s been unfaithful.

In a teaser for the next episode of The Only Way Is Essex, Chloe Sims can be seen shouting at her castmates after being told Dan Edgar kissed another woman.

Olivia Attwood claimed Dan had been unfaithful just days into his new romance with Chloe, after Clelia Theodorou told the Love Island star of rumours she’d heard.

TOWIE's Amber Turner Hints At 'The Truth' As Dan Edgar Backtracks Over Chloe Sims Romance

Chloe Sims can be seen shouting at her castmates after she's told Dan Edgar has been unfaithful. Picture: ITVBe

But Dan has since denied the claims and is said to be “extremely upset” over the allegations.

A source told OK! Online: “The rumours that are circulating are upsetting and harmful. People should think about that before they speak. He’s got good friends that are jumping to his defence, but there are a lot of people on set that have a lot to say about a situation that they know nothing about.”

The source added: “He hopes that soon the matter will be put to rest and puts pay to any doubt others may have about his behaviour.”

It comes after the 28 year old was branded a “player” and a “f**kboy” during Sunday night’s TOWIE, as he revealed his hesitance at taking Chloe on a first date.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celebrity News