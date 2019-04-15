TOWIE's Amber Turner Hints At 'The Truth' As Dan Edgar Backtracks Over Chloe Sims Romance

15 April 2019, 11:48 | Updated: 15 April 2019, 12:28

Amber Turner had so far stayed silent on social media throughout Chloe Sims and Dan Edgar’s romance, but has now hinted there’s more going on than we first thought.

Amber Turner broke her silence on ex-boyfriend Dan Edgar and Chloe Sims’ romance during the last episode of The Only Way Is Essex, hinting in a now-deleted tweet that what ITVBe viewers are seeing may not be the truth.

After Dan was seen telling Chloe about his hesitance to go on a first date, viewers were quick to flood Twitter branding the Essex lad “a player”.

Olivia Attwood Joins TOWIE Cast To Support Pal Chloe Sims Through Dan Edgar Trouble

Amber Turner shared a now-deleted tweet about 'the truth' during TOWIE
Amber Turner shared a now-deleted tweet about 'the truth' during TOWIE. Picture: ITVBe / Amber Turner/Instagram

But Amber hinted there’s more going on behind the scenes, tweeting to her 104k followers in a now-deleted message: “Ohh if only people actually knew the truth,” alongside a tea and frog emoji.

Following the TOWIE scenes between Dan and Chloe, where Dan said the thought of going on a date “was playing on his mind”, many viewers dubbed him a “f**kboy” and a “player”.

Chloe Sims looked shocked by Dan Edgar's revelation
Chloe Sims looked shocked by Dan Edgar's revelation. Picture: ITVBe

“#TOWIE Dan is so f**king miserable why would anybody want to go out with him he’s the biggest player ever. #famehungry,” tweeted one viewer, as another wrote: “Dan Edgar will always be the UK’s biggest f**kboy.”

Fans of the ITVBe show continue to beg for the return of Amber, with some viewers even starting a petition to bring back the blonde bombshell.

> Download Our New App For All The Latest TOWIE News

Hot On Capital

Dan Edgar has apparently already been unfaithful to Chloe Sims

TOWIE’s Dan Edgar 'Cheats' On Chloe Sims Weeks Into New Romance – As Olivia Attwood Breaks The News
Is Taylor Swift teasing new music?

Taylor Swift’s New Album: Everything We Know About ‘TS7’ So Far – Including Release Date, Theme And What '4.26' Means

Taylor Swift

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson throw True a first birthday party

Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Celebrate True's First Birthday Together With Lavish Party
Liam Payne partied with 5SOS at Coachella

Liam Payne Hanging Out With 5SOS At Coachella Has Everyone Begging For A Collaboration
Justin Bieber liked a comment on Instagram, hinting at an Ariana Grande collab

Justin Bieber Hints At Possible Collaboration With Ariana Grande On Instagram

Justin Bieber