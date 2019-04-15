TOWIE's Amber Turner Hints At 'The Truth' As Dan Edgar Backtracks Over Chloe Sims Romance

Amber Turner had so far stayed silent on social media throughout Chloe Sims and Dan Edgar’s romance, but has now hinted there’s more going on than we first thought.

Amber Turner broke her silence on ex-boyfriend Dan Edgar and Chloe Sims’ romance during the last episode of The Only Way Is Essex, hinting in a now-deleted tweet that what ITVBe viewers are seeing may not be the truth.

After Dan was seen telling Chloe about his hesitance to go on a first date, viewers were quick to flood Twitter branding the Essex lad “a player”.

Amber Turner shared a now-deleted tweet about 'the truth' during TOWIE. Picture: ITVBe / Amber Turner/Instagram

But Amber hinted there’s more going on behind the scenes, tweeting to her 104k followers in a now-deleted message: “Ohh if only people actually knew the truth,” alongside a tea and frog emoji.

Following the TOWIE scenes between Dan and Chloe, where Dan said the thought of going on a date “was playing on his mind”, many viewers dubbed him a “f**kboy” and a “player”.

Chloe Sims looked shocked by Dan Edgar's revelation. Picture: ITVBe

“#TOWIE Dan is so f**king miserable why would anybody want to go out with him he’s the biggest player ever. #famehungry,” tweeted one viewer, as another wrote: “Dan Edgar will always be the UK’s biggest f**kboy.”

Fans of the ITVBe show continue to beg for the return of Amber, with some viewers even starting a petition to bring back the blonde bombshell.

#TOWIE Dan is so fucking miserable why would anybody want to go out with him he's the biggest player ever. #famehungry — lucy lou (@lucybegood) April 14, 2019

Dan Edgar is the definition of a fuck boy mate 🙄 #Towie — Zoe🖤 (@Zoe_Dv09) April 14, 2019

How many more scenes of Dan Edgar saying “my heads just all over the place, i dont know what to do” am i going to have to sit through TOWIE? Just so i can mentally prepare myself — Jordan (@jordanrwoolley_) April 15, 2019

