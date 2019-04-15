TOWIE’s Dan Edgar 'Cheats' On Chloe Sims Weeks Into New Romance – As Olivia Attwood Breaks The News

Dan Edgar has apparently already been unfaithful to Chloe Sims. Picture: Chloe Sims/Instagram / Dan Edgar/Instagram

Dan Edgar and Chloe Sims’ romance hadn’t even got going before Chloe’s pal Olivia Attwood dropped the bombshell Dan has reportedly already been unfaithful.

The Only Way Is Essex stars Dan Edgar and Chloe Sims’ romance has already come crashing down, just a few weeks after they confessed their feelings to each other in Thailand.

Love Island’s Olivia Attwood was introduced into TOWIE to support her pal Chloe, but her arrival last Thursday brought bad news as the Essex babe claimed Dan had already been unfaithful.

TOWIE's Amber Turner Hints At 'The Truth' As Dan Edgar Backtracks Over Chloe Sims Romance

Olivia Attwood reportedly told Chloe Sims of Dan Edgar getting with another woman. Picture: Olivia Attwood/Instagram

Chloe reportedly told the cast to “f*** off” after learning Dan had been with someone else.

A TV source told the tabloids: “Chloe is absolutely mortified – she feels as though everyone wants to tell her ‘I told you so’. She was warned not to go near Dan but her feelings for him were too strong to ignore.

“Olivia filmed scenes for the show last Thursday and told Chloe Dan had got with another girl on the weekend. Chloe was understandably furious, especially as Dan said he regretted not taking her on a date to move their new romance forward.”

Clelia Theodorou apparently first told Olivia about the rumours she’d heard, before Chloe said in unaired scenes: “I’m obviously going to tell Chloe what you’ve told me."

Chloe then reportedly said: “Everyone in the whole garden – you can all hear me. I hope you’re all happy so f*** off.”

It comes after Dan’s ex Amber Turner cryptically tweeted about knowing the truth as Dan was seen on TOWIE hesitating over taking Chloe on a first date.

> Download Our New App For All The Latest TOWIE News