TOWIE: Chloe Sims Breaks Down Over Dan Edgar As Fans Throw Shade At Their Relationship

It looks like Chloe Sims and Dan Edgar could be over in the explosive teaser for next week's TOWIE episode which shows her in floods of tears and lashing out at the 28-year-old.

The Only Way Is Essex is promising to be explosive next Sunday as we see Chloe Sims weep over Dan Edgar and tell him she doesn't even want to go on a date with him as the tension comes to a head.

Chloe Sims breaks down confiding in Pete Wicks in next week's TOWIE. Picture: ITV/TOWIE

After a tense conversation that leaves Dan, aged 28, with his head in his hands, Chloe exclaims: "Listen, I don’t want to go on a f*****g first date with you now anyway."

Chloe has been getting 'aggy' with people around Essex having an opinion on their budding romance before they've even 'been on a first date' and it looks like that date is further than ever from going ahead.

The trailer then shows her crying to her BFF, Pete Wicks, telling him that she's: "fed up with Dan’s s**t".

Dan Edgar looks tense after his conversation with Chloe Sims on TOWIE teaser. Picture: ITV/TOWIE

People have been pretty vocal with their opinions about the pair, with many saying the age difference and Dan's track record with women (as warned by Diags and Joey Essex) will end with Chloe getting hurt.

Others are saying their chemistry seems 'forced' on-screen and think Chloe is 'trapping' Dan into a relationship.

Chloe sims isn’t listening to diags. He is pre warning u. He knows dan. #towie — saritawyatt (@saritawyatt12) April 7, 2019

Chloe is delusional if she thinks Dan will be loyal, he doesn’t even look enthusiastic about the relationship 🙄 #Towie — CyberLin93 (@CyberLin93) March 31, 2019

They first hooked up in Thailand where the whole cast were out filming, and despite many labelling it a 'fling', Chloe insisted otherwise according to this report.

She said: "The idea that it was a holiday fling in Thailand made it sound cheap! I am not a fling type of girl and I wouldn’t cry my eyes out about a fling. There's a lot of mutual respect there."

TOWIE airs on ITVBe on Sunday night's at 9pm

