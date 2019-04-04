TOWIE’s Amber Turner ‘Still In Love’ With Dan Edgar – As He Begins New Romance With Chloe Sims

Amber Turner is still in love with ex Dan Edgar. Picture: Dan Edgar/Instagram / Amber Turner/Instagram

Amber Turner is still in love with her ex boyfriend Dan Edgar four months after they split following an on and off relationship, and weeks after she was reportedly ‘axed’ from TOWIE.

The Only Way Is Essex star Amber Turner – who is currently taking a break from the ITV2 show – is said to still be in love with her ex Dan Edgar, despite the fact he has just started a new relationship with co-star Chloe Sims.

Amber’s best friend Courtney Green has claimed the blonde bombshell still has strong feelings for Dan, after saying he’s also “still into her”.

Amber Turner and Dan Edgar split up in December 2018. Picture: Getty

Courtney told the tabloids: "I might be putting my foot in it, it’s coming from a good place. Which some people might not agree with. With Chloe and Dan, I am always going to stick up for my friend. that's just me.

"One half is sticking up for one side and I am sticking up for the other. That is only fair. I am on Amber’s side. It’s still an ex boyfriend and it’s still who she loves.”

Courtney added that she wants her best friend to return to the reality TV show, after she was apparently axed for “refusing to film with Dan” earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Dan has just started a new relationship with long-term close pal Chloe Sims after their bond took a romantic turn as the cast filmed in Thailand.

