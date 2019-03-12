Courtney Green’s Boyfriend: Who Is TOWIE Star’s New Beau Calum Bushby?

Courtney Green admitted 'it's love'. Picture: instagram

TOWIE is back this weekend and Courtney Green could introduce her new boyfriend to the show as she’s finally spoken about her relationship with him for the first time.

The Only Way Is Essex star Courtney Green has been pretty unlucky in love.

She ended her ‘toxic’ relationship with Myles Barnett last year and he quickly moved on with Love Island’s Kady McDermott who he then introduced to TOWIE which caused huge drama.

However, the 23-year-old is now head over heels in ‘love’ with her new man, Callum Bushby.

Although the pair have been dating for five months, she’s never spoken publicly about their romance before. Until now!

Opening up in an interview with Mail Online, she gushed about how ‘normal’ and ‘nice’ her new love is.

She said: “We've been together for five-months. He is a normal boy with a normal job... Because I've been treated so bad in the past I can't believe how nice he is.”

She added: “He doesn't want to join the show either which is really nice. He said he would film an episode for me if I needed him but he has no interest in becoming a regular character which is also really nice.”

Speaking about how they met, she told the publication: “We met at a house party the old fashioned way. I saw him in the kitchen and thought he was so fit so I thought f**k it, I'm so single I have nothing to lose so went over and spoke to him.”

She also insisted ‘it’s love’ between them, adding: “I’m obsessed with him but in a good way. I've never been with a boy who is so in touch with his emotions.”

We hope he makes an appearance on the show!

