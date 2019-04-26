TOWIE's Chloe Sims Finally Shares Photo Of Daughter, Madison's Father's Face

Chloe Sims shared an Instagram Story of her daughter's father. Picture: Instagram

The Only Way Is Essex's Chloe Sims shared a video of Madison's dad to her Instagram Story after calling fans nosy.

Chloe Sims recently uploaded a video of Madison's father to her Instagram Story after spending several years from sharing him on her social media.

The The Only Way Is Essex star shared an insight into Madison's 14th birthday, which was held at Brentwood's Bloc40.

> Amber Turner Likes Shady Indirect Tweets About Dan Edgar & Chloe Sims

Chloe shared a video of her with Madison's father - who previously had been unseen by TOWIE fans - calling viewers "nosy".

"So lots of people have always been interested in who is Maddie's dad, well, here he is," said the 36-year-old, before continuing "I was 18, he was 24... All you nosy f**kers who wanted to know, here he is!"

Chloe Sims threw a party for her daughter, Madison. Picture: Getty

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News And Gossip

Other The Only Way Is Essex stars attended the party, including Georgia Kousoulou, Tommy Mallet and James 'Diags' Bennewith.