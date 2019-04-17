TOWIE: Amber Turner Likes Shady Indirect Tweets About Dan Edgar & Chloe Sims

Amber Turner likes crptic tweets about Chloe Sims and Dan Edgar. Picture: Instagram/ITVBe TOWIE

Amber Turner's liked some indirect tweets addressing Dan Edgar and Chloe Sims's rocky relationship.

The Only Way Is Essex star Amber Turner may have remained pretty tight-lipped throughout the whole saga of her ex Dan edgar getting together (or..not, no one is really sure) with Chloe Sims, but the 'like' section of her Twitter shows she's not remaining totally silent about the whole thing.

Regarding last Sunday's episode, Amber liked a tweet that says "Chloe really f***ed up on girl code there", however, as there are now officially four cast members with the name, we can only guess which she is actually referring to.

However, she liked a not-so-cryptic message about letting go, which reads: "One of the most courageous decisions you'll ever make is to finally let go of what is hurting you and your soul", which pretty obviously refers to her recent ex, Dan.

Although Amber, 25, is currently on a break from filming the show, reportedly down to wanting to avoid the drama of her split from Dan, 28, and subsequent romance with Chloe Sims, 36, she is set to make a return during the series, no doubt to address the whole drama when she's ready.

In the mean time, things aren't looking too rosy for Chloe and Dan, as we saw Dan confess he's scared to officially go on a 'date' on last week's show, and now have a teaser of Love Island's Olivia Attwood informing Chloe that Dan's allegedly got with another woman.

