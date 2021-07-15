Never Have I Ever Viewers Baffled By The Show's Gigi Hadid Episode

15 July 2021, 16:01

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Gigi Hadid is the voiceover in a new episode of Never Have I Ever on Netflix.

Gigi Hadid’s voice making a surprise addition to the new series of Never Have I Ever has left Netflix viewers seriously confused.

The supermodel’s voice can be heard throughout the Paxton-centric episode after Chrissy Teigen was originally set to take on the job.

Gigi Hadid Opens Up About Zayn Malik’s Adorable Outings With Baby Khai

However, Chrissy stepped down from the role in June.

Gigi Hadid narrates Paxton's episode
Gigi Hadid narrates Paxton's episode of Never Have I Ever. Picture: Netflix
Never Have I Ever season 2 is out now
Never Have I Ever season 2 is out now. Picture: Netflix

Gigi’s guest appearance sees her voice the inner-monologue of high school jock Paxton Hall-Yoshida, played by Darren Barnett.

Taking to Instagram after the new series dropped, Gigi wrote: “Had the BEST time getting to narrate a new episode of @neverhaveiever — I got your back, Pax! Check out Season 2, NOW on @netflix !!!! Big love to @mindykaling & the whole NHIE team!”

Fans were baffled to hear Gigi’s voice, with one tweeting: “WHY IS GIGI HADID DOING A VOICE OVER ON NEVER HAVE I EVER ??? LIKE HEY BESTIE [sic].”

“Never thought i’d ever see gigi hadid and andy samberg interact,” tweeted another fan, referencing Andy Samberg who also narrates an episode.

Never Have I Ever season 2
Never Have I Ever season 2. Picture: Netflix

“Omfg never have i ever season 2 literally had me SHAKING LIKE HELLO GIGI HADID DIDNT EXPECT TO SEE YOU HERE,” added a third shocked fan.

Never have I Ever, produced by Mindy Kaling, is about an Indian-American teen who “wants to spruce up her social status” after the sudden loss of her father.

In season two, main character Devi, is trying to figure out which of her crushes she should date before she has to move to India.

She contemplates having two boyfriends, keeping the relationships secret.

Her plans are thrown off course when an “Indian girl who’s prettier and cooler” moves to her high school, aka ruining her teenage years.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Leigh-Anne Pinnock glows during lavish baby shower

Inside Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s Beautiful Baby Shower

Love Island's Lucinda Strafford boasts a gorgeous home in Brighton

Inside Love Island Star Lucinda Strafford’s Lavish Brighton Home

Harry Styles' 'Adore You' is out now

Harry Styles' 'Adore You' Hidden Meaning: What Is The 'Fine Line' Star Really Singing About?

Harry Styles

Harry Styles' 'Falling' lyrics are about a difficult breakup

What Are The Lyrics To Harry Styles' ‘Falling’ And Is The Song About His Ex Camille Rowe?

Harry Styles

These Ariana Grande lryics are bound to empower you!

Every Ariana Grande Lyric That Will Make You Feel Like Getting Your Life Together

A few teaser snaps have already been shared for After We Fell.

After We Fell: All The Teaser Pictures, Trailers & On Set Snaps Of After 3 So Far

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him

Exclusive
Calvin Harris says Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 probably won't happen

Calvin Harris Gives An Update On Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2

Exclusive
Leigh-Anne Pinnock spoke about the struggles of filming whilst pregnant

WATCH: Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shares Difficulties Of Filming Music Videos Whilst Pregnant