Never Have I Ever Viewers Baffled By The Show's Gigi Hadid Episode

By Capital FM

Gigi Hadid is the voiceover in a new episode of Never Have I Ever on Netflix.

Gigi Hadid’s voice making a surprise addition to the new series of Never Have I Ever has left Netflix viewers seriously confused.

The supermodel’s voice can be heard throughout the Paxton-centric episode after Chrissy Teigen was originally set to take on the job.

Gigi Hadid Opens Up About Zayn Malik’s Adorable Outings With Baby Khai

However, Chrissy stepped down from the role in June.

Gigi Hadid narrates Paxton's episode of Never Have I Ever. Picture: Netflix

Never Have I Ever season 2 is out now. Picture: Netflix

Gigi’s guest appearance sees her voice the inner-monologue of high school jock Paxton Hall-Yoshida, played by Darren Barnett.

Taking to Instagram after the new series dropped, Gigi wrote: “Had the BEST time getting to narrate a new episode of @neverhaveiever — I got your back, Pax! Check out Season 2, NOW on @netflix !!!! Big love to @mindykaling & the whole NHIE team!”

Fans were baffled to hear Gigi’s voice, with one tweeting: “WHY IS GIGI HADID DOING A VOICE OVER ON NEVER HAVE I EVER ??? LIKE HEY BESTIE [sic].”

“Never thought i’d ever see gigi hadid and andy samberg interact,” tweeted another fan, referencing Andy Samberg who also narrates an episode.

Never Have I Ever season 2. Picture: Netflix

“Omfg never have i ever season 2 literally had me SHAKING LIKE HELLO GIGI HADID DIDNT EXPECT TO SEE YOU HERE,” added a third shocked fan.

Never have I Ever, produced by Mindy Kaling, is about an Indian-American teen who “wants to spruce up her social status” after the sudden loss of her father.

In season two, main character Devi, is trying to figure out which of her crushes she should date before she has to move to India.

She contemplates having two boyfriends, keeping the relationships secret.

Her plans are thrown off course when an “Indian girl who’s prettier and cooler” moves to her high school, aka ruining her teenage years.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital