You Season 3 Fans Have A New Theory About Joe Goldberg’s Neighbour With Speculation It's Delilah And Ellie's Mum

Will You season 3 meet Delilah and Ellie's mum? Picture: Netflix

Joe Goldberg’s next-door neighbour in You has remained a mysterious subject ever since viewers binge-watched season two – but fans have a new theory for season three.

After Penn Badgley, who plays Joe Goldberg in You, completely destroyed our hopes the next door neighbour at the end of season two was the sociopath’s mum, fans have created all sorts of theories about who could be the mystery woman living next door to parents-to-be Joe and girlfriend Love Quinn (played by Victoria Pedretti).

Following predictions the neighbour is a private investigator following Joe’s every move, there’s a new theory the new character is Delilah and Ellie’s mother.

There’s A New You Season 3 Theory And It Explains Who Joe’s Neighbour Might Really Be

Season two of the Netflix show ended with Joe peering through the fence of his brand new home and lusting over a woman reading and laughing in the sunshine, and an eagle-eyed viewer reckons it’s the mother of Joe’s former landlord Delilah – who, let’s not forget, Joe and his girlfriend kept prisoner and brutally murdered.

In response to an Express article about the woman who played the next-door neighbour, a Reddit user said the actress shares a resemblance with Delilah and Ellie, played by Carmela Zumbado and Jenna Ortega.

Replying to a screenshot of the story, the Reddit user said: “Could it be Ellie and Delilah’s mom?” And the idea soon received a lot of upvotes and comments in agreement.

The girls' mum could be purposely crossing Joe's path to seek ultimate revenge for the heartbreak and chaos he caused for the family.

However, the actress – played by Tiffany Lonsdale – could have simply been employed as a “seat filler”, just to kickstart the ideas for season three.

Initially, fans were set on the idea the neighbour was Joe’s mum after season two featured a lot of flashbacks to the killer’s difficult childhood.

Delilah was brutally murdered in season two of You. Picture: Netflix

Tiffany Lonsdale played the neighbour in You at the end of season two. Picture: Netflix

Fans were hoping season three would see the pair come face to face again after season two explored their complicated relationship.

But Penn quashed the rumours shortly after season two dropped, saying to Bustle: “She’s definitely not his mum. I can say that.”

Season two’s goosebump-inducing ending saw Joe eyeing up his neighbour and telling viewers: “This is just the beginning. Because this is where I had to be exactly where I had to be to meet You.

“There you were with your books and your sunshine, so close but worlds away. I will figure out a way. A way to get to you. See you soon, neighbour.”

The scene sparked all kinds of theories for series three, but we’ll likely have to wait until December this year for the next instalment.

