Hunter Doohan plays Tyler in Wednesday. Picture: Netflix

By Kathryn Knight

Wednesday fans are just noticing an Easter egg hinting at Tyler’s true intentions.

Warning: spoilers ahead for Wednesday.

Wednesday, starring Jenna Ortega, broke Netflix’s streaming records when it dropped in November, and fans are now watching it back after binge-watching it within a matter of days.

After watching the episodes for a second time, people have noticed ‘normie’ barista Tyler revealed his true intentions earlier on than first thought in an Easter egg moment.

Wednesday fans will know Tyler turns out to be the Hyde on a wild killing spree in Nevermore, something Wednesday realises when she has a vision during their first kiss.

Tyler and Wednesday hit it off after she moves to Nevermore. Picture: Netflix

Wednesday learns Tyler's secret in a vision. Picture: Netflix

She later finds out Tyler’s mother was also a Hyde.

The Easter egg was spotted in episode four by a Reddit user, who realised there’s a scene that hints at Tyler’s intentions.

While Wednesday is putting on her incredible gothic dress for the Rave N’ Dance, Tyler waits for her. He stares at an old photo in a glass cabinet of the Nevermore fencing team from decades ago.

During their first watch, viewers likely assumed Tyler was staring at Morticia Addams, Wednesday’s mother.

Tyler and Wednesday strike up a romance before she finds out his secret. Picture: Netflix

Tyler takes Wednesday to the Rave N' Dance. Picture: Netflix

It’s later revealed Tyler’s mother not only attended Nevermore but was also in the fencing team and therefore in the photo Tyler was gazing at.

Fans of the show have taken to the Reddit thread to say they spotted the Easter egg while rewatching the series.

Viewers are eagerly awaiting news of Wednesday series two, after producers of the show said there was scope for more episodes.

