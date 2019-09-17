Is Unbelievable On Netflix A True Story, Who’s In The Cast And Where Is Marie Adler Now?

Netflix's Unbelievable has caught everyone's attention. Picture: Netflix

Netflix’s latest crime drama has everyone hooked, but who’s in the cast and is the shocking story based on true events?

The latest Netflix series everyone is talking about is Unbelievable, about an 18-year-old woman called Marie Adler, who was raped by a man who broke into her house while she slept, but her story isn’t believed by the police after the trauma begins to take its toll on her recollection of the events.

After pressure from the police Marie eventually says she made up her story and must live with the aftermath of what happened, until two female detectives begin piecing together stories from other victims and are able to connect a series of rapes.

Toni Collette stars in Netflix's newest crime drama. Picture: Netflix

Is Unbelievable a true story?

The series consists of eight episodes and is based on an article by The Marshall Project and ProPublica titled ‘An Unbelievable Story of Rape’ in which Marie’s true story was detailed.

Marie, who grew up with a severely troubled childhood in the foster care system, was home alone one night at 18 years old when a masked man broke into her house, tied her up and raped her.

She told the disturbing events to the police and those closest to her, but it wasn’t long before they began to doubt her story and one of her foster mums expressed their concerns to the police about the accuracy of Marie’s version of events.

When confronted by police, Marie ended up saying she’d made the whole thing up and was charged with gross misdemeanour.

However, two and a half years later two female investigators, Stacy Galbraith and Sergeant Edna Henershot took a close look at similar rape cases in different areas and eventually managed to track down the serial rapist and arrest him.

Where is Marie Adler now?

Marie Adler is now a long-haul truck driver and was described as “strong and resilient” in an interview with NPR last year.

She continues to tell her story, selling her life rights for the project when she agreed to the Netflix series.

Who’s in the cast?

Marie is played by Kaitlyn Dever, an up and coming actress who has already starred in the likes of Booksmart, Modern Family and a number of other films and series.

It also stars Toni Collette and Merritt Wever who play detectives Grace Rasmussen and Karen Duvali, respectively.

Danielle MacDonald, who has appeared in Bird Box and Dumplin’ has the role of another of the victims, Amber.

Will there be a season 2 of Unbelievable?

There are yet to be any more details about a follow-up season of Unbelievable, after the first series dropped on Friday 13 September.

Netflix tends to announce follow-up series two months after the first series has been released.

