Who Is Sex Education's Emma Mackey’s Boyfriend Dan Whitlam? Meet The Actor Dating The Star of Netflix’s Hit Series

Sex Education star Emma Mackey's all loved up with beau Dan Whitlam. Picture: Instagram

Since Sex Education dropped on Netflix back in January, everyone’s been obsessed with the show’s bad girl Maeve. Here's who actress Emma Mackey is dating IRL...

On Valentine’s Day, Sex Education's Emma Mackey shared a loved-up snap with her 1.2million Instagram followers of her and her beau, Dan Whitlam.

Here’s what we know about the young actor…

Who is Emma Mackey’s boyfriend Dan Whitlam?

Dan Whitlam studied at the Guidhall School of Music and Drama.

The red head star has since starred on stage as Albert Kropp in All Quiet on the Western Front at the Pleasance Theatre in London.

As well as acting, the handsome hunk’s skills include piano, 20th century dance and even freestyle rap!

Emma and Dan shared a smooch as they spent Valentine's Day together at Annabel's Mayfair. Picture: Instagram

How long have the pair been dating?

It isn’t clear how long Emma and Dan have been dating, but Mackey first posted a picture of the two of them back in January, along with an Emoji of a girl and boy holding hands.

On Valentine’s Day, both Emma and Dan shared a sweet snap of them kissing in the bathrooms at the swanky Annabel’s Mayfair.

What has Dan starred in?

Dan is known for his role in The First Great Escape which was released in 2014.

