Netflix’s Never Have I Ever: Cast, Release Date & Trailer

Never Have I Ever's first season has ten episodes. Picture: Netflix

Never Have I Ever is the latest teen drama series on Netflix, but when does it drop and who’s in it?

Never Have I Ever has answered all of our teen rom-com prayers and the series is about to be our new obsession!

The coming-of-age Netflix show, which was inspired by actress Mindy Kaling’s childhood, sees Mindy joining forces with Lang Fisher to produce the hilarious and totally retable teen school drama series.

The programme sees sophomore Devi go through the pressures of being a teenager in high school and how to deal with her seriously huge crush on Paxton.

But who’s in it? And when does it drop? Here’s what we know…

Who’s in the Never Have I Ever cast?

The main character and star of the show Devi Vishwakumar is played by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.

Her two best friends Eleanor Wong, who’s played by Ramona Young and Fabiola Torres, who’s portrayed by Lee Rodriguez, join Devi in the high-school drama all about young life and relationships.

Devi’s crush Paxton Hall-Yoshida is played by heartthrob Darren Barnet.

When will it be released?

Season one of the series dropped on April 27, exclusively on Netflix.

There are 10 episodes, which are around 30 minutes each - perfect for a binge-watch!

Never Have I Ever is our latest Netflix addiction. Picture: Netflix

Will there be a season 2 of Never Have I Ever?

There is no confirmation on a second season yet, seeing as it’s just been released.

However, Netflix usually announces a renewed show a couple of months after its initial release, so by summertime, we should know what to expect!

If it is coming back for a second season, we can’t expect it to drop until at least some time in 2021, since the coronavirus pandemic has seen a number of films and shows postponed or cancelled.

We’ll be sure to keep an eye out!

