WATCH: Will Ferrell And Rachel McAdams Drop Hilarious EuroVision-Inspired Song

18 May 2020, 07:42

Ahead of the release of Netflix's Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga, Will Ferrell and Rachel Adams teased it with a prog-rock music video for 'Volcano Man'.

Netflix have announced they are set to release an original movie based on Eurovision, starring Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams, called Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga.

Following the airing of Eurovision: Europe Shine a Light, Netflix released a music video, teasing the movie, which sees Will and Rachel perform their over-the-top entry, 'Volcano Man'.

While the Step Brothers star performs his own vocals, Rachel McAdams has instead mimed to artist My Marianne, as they pair are seen on top of a cliff and in front of waterfalls.

Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams star as Icelandic singers, Lars Erickssong and Sigrit Ericksdottir, who attempt to win the top spot in Eurovision.

Pierce Brosnan - who has appeared in other musical films, such as Mamma Mia! - plays Will Ferrell's father and, according to press releases, Iceland's most handsome man. Demi Lovato is said to make a cameo too.

Will Ferrell is releasing a Eurovision movie with Netflix
Will Ferrell is releasing a Eurovision movie with Netflix. Picture: Getty

Netflix are planning to debut Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga on 26 June 2020.

Due to the current coronavirus pandemic, Eurovision had to postpone their annual singing competition, and instead broadcasted a live televised programme, Eurovision: Europe Shine a Light. This show highlighted all of the 41 songs that were chosen to take part in a non-competitive format.

James Newman, John Newman's brother, performed a short snippet of his Eurovision entry, 'My Last Breath'.

