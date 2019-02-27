Netflix Has Changed The Notebook's Ending & Everyone's Fuming

27 February 2019, 14:46 | Updated: 27 February 2019, 16:30

Netflix changed The Notebook ending and people are fuming
Netflix changed The Notebook ending and people are fuming. Picture: New Line Cinema/The Notebook

SPOILER's ahead: Netflix has altered the ending of the Notebook on its site and people are seriously unhappy about it.

Netflix has altered the infamous ending to the romance film The Notebook starring Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams and its safe to say that people are literally up in arms about it.

Who's In The Umbrella Academy Cast, What's The Netflix Show About And What Are Their Powers?

Netflix has changed the ending of The Notebook
Netflix has changed the ending of The Notebook. Picture: Netflix/The Notebook

In the original film, (spoiler) a cut to the present day sees Noah and Allie, who is suffering from dementia, together in a nursing home, where they tragically die by each other's side.

However, in the Netflix film, after Noah lies down beside Allie, the scene cuts to birds flying and the credits start to roll, skipping out a pretty significant part of the plot which has been the cause of millions of tears globally.

People are threatening to quit their membership and boycott the streaming service forevermore after their 'favourite movie' has had it's ending altered.

However, fans of the original novel by Nicholas Sparks are pointing out the ending has now been changed to match the novel's.

So, not everyone is against Netflix's controversial decision, but it's certainly caught people's attention, for example, we're going to spend the evening in bed weeping at this epic love story, safe in the knowledge we won't have to watch them meet meet their heartbreaking fate.

Notebook's different ending has divided opinion
Notebook's different ending has divided opinion. Picture: Twitter

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Netflix News

Latest News

See more Latest News

Khloe Kardashian 'liked' a tweet saying Jordan and Tristan slept together

Khloe Kardashian ‘Likes’ Tweet Saying Jordyn Woods ‘Slept With’ Tristan Thompson: ‘She Smeared Her Own Name’
Avril Lavigne has returned to music with a new album

Avril Lavigne 2019: What Does The 'Complicated' Singer Look Like Now And When Did She Release Her New Album Head Above Water?
How to watch Jordyn Woods on Red Table Talk and when

Jordyn Woods Red Table Talk: Here's How To Watch The Interview With Jada Pinkett Smith
Anna Williamson and Paul Carrick Brunson are the new dating experts on Celebs Go Dating

Who Are Celebs Go Dating's Anna Williamson And Paul Carrick Brunson? Meet The Dating Experts Replacing Nadia And Eden
Khloe Kardashian's ex is still liking her Instagram photos

Khloe Kardashian’s Ex Tristan Thompson ‘Likes’ Her Raunchy Instagram Photos Amid Jordyn Woods Scandal

Hottest Features

See more Hottest Features

Miley Cyrus Liam Hemsworth Engagement Ring

13 Of The Best Celebrity Engagement Rings To Give You Serious Rock Envy
Troye Sivan has been with his boyfriend for three years

Who is Troye Sivan's Boyfriend Jacob Bixenman And How Long Has He Dated Ariana Grande's Singer Pal?

Troye Sivan

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and boyfriend Andre Grey at the Brit Awards

Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock And Boyfriend Andre Gray: Inside Their Relationship, How They Met & More

Little Mix

The best clear bags on a budget for Ariana Grande's Sweetener tour

5 Clear Bags On A Budget For Ariana Grande's Sweetener Tour UK

Ariana Grande

Love Island 2019 hype has already started

Love Island 2019: Cast, Line-Up, Start Date And Latest Celebrity Islanders Rumours