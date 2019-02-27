Netflix Has Changed The Notebook's Ending & Everyone's Fuming

Netflix changed The Notebook ending and people are fuming. Picture: New Line Cinema/The Notebook

SPOILER's ahead: Netflix has altered the ending of the Notebook on its site and people are seriously unhappy about it.

Netflix has altered the infamous ending to the romance film The Notebook starring Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams and its safe to say that people are literally up in arms about it.

Netflix has changed the ending of The Notebook. Picture: Netflix/The Notebook

In the original film, (spoiler) a cut to the present day sees Noah and Allie, who is suffering from dementia, together in a nursing home, where they tragically die by each other's side.

However, in the Netflix film, after Noah lies down beside Allie, the scene cuts to birds flying and the credits start to roll, skipping out a pretty significant part of the plot which has been the cause of millions of tears globally.

I'm sorry but why have they changed the ending of the Notebook? The whole point is to be a sobbing mess. #NetflixUK — Mani Mani Mani (@PuceCurses) February 27, 2019

People are threatening to quit their membership and boycott the streaming service forevermore after their 'favourite movie' has had it's ending altered.

However, fans of the original novel by Nicholas Sparks are pointing out the ending has now been changed to match the novel's.

Why on earth would Netflix change the ending of The Notebook??? There are two movies that you cannot mess with....Shawshank Redemption AND The Notebook!!! 🤬 — Sheli Z. (@zahnley1) February 27, 2019

So, not everyone is against Netflix's controversial decision, but it's certainly caught people's attention, for example, we're going to spend the evening in bed weeping at this epic love story, safe in the knowledge we won't have to watch them meet meet their heartbreaking fate.

Notebook's different ending has divided opinion. Picture: Twitter

apparently Netflix have changed the ending of The Notebook to get rid of the horrible present-day bit and people are mad - I recently edited ALL of the present day bits out of it and just made it a retro love story and it was a VAST improvement, would recommend — Lex Croucher (@lexcanroar) February 27, 2019

