Black Lives Matter: Netflix Launches BLM Section To Highlight Stories About The Black Experience

12 June 2020, 11:04

The BLM section was added to Netflix on June 10
The BLM section was added to Netflix on June 10. Picture: Netflix/Twitter

Netflix has launched a Black Lives Matter section on its streaming site to ‘highlight powerful narratives’, with a wide list of TV shows, films and documentaries available.

Netflix has added a Black Lives Matter section to their site in order to give viewers ‘narratives about the Black experience’.

The streaming service announced it would be adding the section, in a statement on Twitter.

Black Lives Matter: 9 Ways You Can Donate Money And Support BLM In The UK

It read: “When we say ‘Black Lives Matter,’ we also mean ‘Black storytelling matters.’

“With an understanding that our commitment to true, systematic change will take time - we’re starting by highlighting powerful and complex narratives about the Black experience.”

The 'Black Lives Matter' section on Netflix boasts a variety of things to watch
The 'Black Lives Matter' section on Netflix boasts a variety of things to watch. Picture: Netflix

They added a screenshot of what the area looks like on their streaming site, adding: “When you log onto Netflix today, you will see a carefully curated list of titles that only begin to tell the complex and layered stories about racial injustice and Blackness in America.”

There are a number of movies, TV shows and documentaries available in the collection including powerful documentary When They See Us, Michelle Obama’s Becoming, Orange is the new Black, Time: The Kalief Browder Story and 13th.

Beyonce’s iconic Coachella set film Homecoming is also available, as well as Chris Rock’s stand-up show Tamborine.

It can be accessed by searching for ‘Black Lives Matter’ on the main menu search, or the drop-down genre menu on the main movie and TV show pages.

Netflix were one of the first entertainment companies to speak up about the BLM movement after they put out a statement on Twitter on May 30 - just five days after the tragic killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

They wrote: “To be silent is to be complicit. Black lives matter.

“We have a platform, and we have a duty to our Black members, employees, creators and talent to speak up."

> Download Our App For All The Latest News

Hot On Capital

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash live in Essex together with their children

Inside Joe Swash And Stacey Solomon’s Lavish Essex Home As They Join Celebrity Gogglebox
Normal People's Paul Mescal and India Mullen live together

Is Paul Mescal Dating 'Normal People' Co-Star India Mullen?

Inside Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's relationship as they take part in Celebrity Gogglebox

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash: Are They Married? And Who Are Their Children?
Roman Kemp is host of Capital Breakfast.

Celebrity Gogglebox Roman Kemp: Girlfriend, Job And Age

Harry Redknapp and his wife Sandra are appearing on 2020's Celebrity Gogglebox

Harry Redknapp And Wife Sandra: Net Worth, Where They Live And How Many Children They Have
Celebrity Gogglebox has returned for a 2020 series

When Is Celebrity Gogglebox Next On TV?