Black Lives Matter: Netflix Launches BLM Section To Highlight Stories About The Black Experience

The BLM section was added to Netflix on June 10. Picture: Netflix/Twitter

Netflix has launched a Black Lives Matter section on its streaming site to ‘highlight powerful narratives’, with a wide list of TV shows, films and documentaries available.

Netflix has added a Black Lives Matter section to their site in order to give viewers ‘narratives about the Black experience’.

The streaming service announced it would be adding the section, in a statement on Twitter.

It read: “When we say ‘Black Lives Matter,’ we also mean ‘Black storytelling matters.’

“With an understanding that our commitment to true, systematic change will take time - we’re starting by highlighting powerful and complex narratives about the Black experience.”

The 'Black Lives Matter' section on Netflix boasts a variety of things to watch. Picture: Netflix

They added a screenshot of what the area looks like on their streaming site, adding: “When you log onto Netflix today, you will see a carefully curated list of titles that only begin to tell the complex and layered stories about racial injustice and Blackness in America.”

There are a number of movies, TV shows and documentaries available in the collection including powerful documentary When They See Us, Michelle Obama’s Becoming, Orange is the new Black, Time: The Kalief Browder Story and 13th.

Beyonce’s iconic Coachella set film Homecoming is also available, as well as Chris Rock’s stand-up show Tamborine.

It can be accessed by searching for ‘Black Lives Matter’ on the main menu search, or the drop-down genre menu on the main movie and TV show pages.

Netflix were one of the first entertainment companies to speak up about the BLM movement after they put out a statement on Twitter on May 30 - just five days after the tragic killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

They wrote: “To be silent is to be complicit. Black lives matter.

“We have a platform, and we have a duty to our Black members, employees, creators and talent to speak up."

