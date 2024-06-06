Miranda Derrick Slams Netflix 7M TikTok Cult Documentary And Cuts Contact With Family

By Katie Louise Smith

"I love my Mom, Dad and Melanie and they will forever be a part of my life. The truth is, we just don’t see eye to eye at this time. I believe that this documentary is a one-sided story."

Miranda Derrick, one of the the professional dancers at the centre of Netflix’s docuseries Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult, has issued a statement slamming the series and denouncing the claims made about her by her family, and claims about the Shekinah Church.

Dancing for the Devil is a three-part series that focuses on the influencer management company 7M, and its ties to the Shekinah Church and pastor Robert Shinn. The management company was first brought to public attention after Miranda’s sister Melanie and parents Kelly and Dean went live on Instagram with their concerns that Miranda had joined a cult.

The Netflix series takes a deep-dive into a group of dancers that ended up blocking and removing themselves from their families after being signed to the management company.

Now, Miranda has responded in a lengthy statement on Instagram. Read the full thing below.

Miranda responded to the documentary in an Instagram Story posted on June 4th. She called the Netflix series "one-sided" and claimed that she is "not a victim," "not in any harm," and "not being abused."

"I want to start by saying that I appreciate the concern that has been expressed for my well-being. Due to pending litigation, in which I am a plaintiff in a defamation lawsuit, it’s not appropriate for me to comment on specific allegations. Though I will state that I do not condone abuse in any way," she said.

Addressing the concerns brought up publicly by her sister Melanie and her parents, she added: "I love my Mom, Dad and Melanie and they will forever be a part of my life. The truth is, we just don’t see eye to eye at this time. I believe that this documentary is a one-sided story."

"I gave my life to Jesus Christ in 2020 and asked my family for some space in the very beginning to collect my thoughts and process my new walk I wanted to take with God," she continued. She then went on to claim that Melanie locked her out of their joint social media accounts and she was forced to start her own.

She added: "My family didn’t honor the space I asked for, and I saw a different side of them I’ve never seen before. Honestly, it made me mad, frustrated and annoyed that they were being so overbearing and chaotic."

In the statement, Miranda explains her side of the story regarding her grandfather's funeral that she decided not to go to. She claims she felt threatened by her family because she was religious and they were not: "They immediately called me going to a church twice a week a 'cult.' I felt that if I went back to the funeral they would keep me there and not let me come back to LA."

Miranda goes on to call the documentary a "public attack", stating that it has now created further challenges between her and her family.

"No one likes to be portrayed as their brainwashed/not in control of her own life/shell of herself/human trafficked daughter/sister when that just isn’t the truth," she wrote.

"I can’t convince anyone to believe anything. I am just a woman trying to live my life. I am not a victim, I am not in any harm, I am not being abused. I’ve never asked my family or anyone else to “help” me in any way," she continues. "Respectfully, what I choose to do with my life is up to me. As I take time to process and reflect on this situation, I would appreciate your continued support."

Since the release of the documentary on Netflix, Melanie Wilking has now confirmed that Miranda has ceased contact with her and her family again. After reaching out to her, she has not heard back.

