Where Is Miranda Wilking Now? Dancing For The Devil's Melanie Explains Relationship With Sister

Wondering what happened to Miranda Wilking after watching Netflix's TikTok dance cult documentary, Dancing For The Devil? Is she back in contact with her family? Did she go to her sister Melanie's wedding? Here's your answer.

Dancing For The Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult has taken the streaming platform by storm over the past week. The 3-part series focuses on a group of dancers who all cut ties with their family after joining the 7M management company, run by Shekinah Church pastor Robert Shinn.

The docuseries has horrified viewers, with millions of people now concerned about the wellbeing of Miranda and the other members of the group.

Miranda's sister Melanie Wilking (now known as Miranda Derrick) has now taken to social media to confirm the status of her relationship with Miranda. Here's what she had to say.

Does Miranda Wilking speak to her family now?

Melanie and Miranda Wilking were known as the Wilking Sisters on social media until Miranda cut ties with her family. Picture: Netflix

At the end of the docuseries, it's stated that Miranda, along with the other members of the 7M group, "continue to have limited contact with their families."

The Wilking family were eventually able to reconnect with Miranda on the condition that they do not discuss anything related to 7M, Robert Shinn or the Shekinah Church.

However, Melanie added that their relationship is "not even close" to what it used to be, adding that she wouldn't even call it a relationship". She also believes it to be superficial on Miranda's end, because it feels like she's just appeasing the people who are concerned about her.

Now, a few days after the release of the docuseries, Melanie has shared a statement on Instagram confirming that she is still in contact with her sister.

Melanie Wilking confirms sister Miranda attended her wedding. Picture: Netflix

On June 2nd, Melanie posted on Instagram thanking viewers for their support after watching the docuseries. She also confirmed that her relationship with Miranda is still in tact since they first reestablished contact in 2022.

"Thankfully, since going public in 2022, we have reunited with my sister, who even attended my wedding," she wrote.

In the docuseries, Melanie shared that she desperately wanted her sister to be her maid of honour, but no longer trusted her enough. Miranda posted a photo of herself at Melanie's wedding on Instagram, but she has yet to feature in any photos on Melanie's page.

"We believe that one day my sister and the other victims will realize their love for their families and faith was exploited," she continued. "When that happens, we will be here for them without judgment. We have all been hurt but believe our family will get through this, people will become more aware and educated about high control groups, and justice will be served."

Since the release of the documentary, communication has now ceased once again. In an interview with Glamour, Melanie said: "Sadly, I did reach out but I have not heard back."

Miranda, who is still part of the Shekinah church and is still with Robert Shinn's 7M group, also issued a statement on Instagram Stories. She denounced the claims that she is in a cult and added that she is "not a victim," "not in any harm," and "not being abused."

Addressing the relationship with her sister Melanie and her parents, she added: "I love my Mom, Dad and Melanie and they will forever be a part of my life. The truth is, we just don’t see eye to eye at this time. I believe that this documentary is a one-sided story."

Prior to the release of the docuseries, Miranda took to Instagram to wish her mother Kelly a happy Mother's Day, and also replied to a post on Kelly's Instagram wishing her a happy birthday.

