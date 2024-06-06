Where Is Miranda Wilking Now? Dancing For The Devil's Melanie Explains Relationship With Sister

6 June 2024, 16:20 | Updated: 6 June 2024, 16:30

Do Miranda and Melanie Wilking still talk? Here's where they are now after TikTok cult documentary
Do Miranda and Melanie Wilking still talk? Here's where they are now after TikTok cult documentary. Picture: Netflix, @_kellywilking via Instagram
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Is Miranda Derrick still in contact with her family? TikTok cult documentary's Melanie explains current relationship.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Wondering what happened to Miranda Wilking after watching Netflix's TikTok dance cult documentary, Dancing For The Devil? Is she back in contact with her family? Did she go to her sister Melanie's wedding? Here's your answer.

Dancing For The Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult has taken the streaming platform by storm over the past week. The 3-part series focuses on a group of dancers who all cut ties with their family after joining the 7M management company, run by Shekinah Church pastor Robert Shinn.

The docuseries has horrified viewers, with millions of people now concerned about the wellbeing of Miranda and the other members of the group.

Miranda's sister Melanie Wilking (now known as Miranda Derrick) has now taken to social media to confirm the status of her relationship with Miranda. Here's what she had to say.

Does Miranda Wilking speak to her family now?

Melanie and Miranda Wilking were known as the Wilking Sisters on social media until Miranda cut ties with her family
Melanie and Miranda Wilking were known as the Wilking Sisters on social media until Miranda cut ties with her family. Picture: Netflix

At the end of the docuseries, it's stated that Miranda, along with the other members of the 7M group, "continue to have limited contact with their families."

The Wilking family were eventually able to reconnect with Miranda on the condition that they do not discuss anything related to 7M, Robert Shinn or the Shekinah Church.

However, Melanie added that their relationship is "not even close" to what it used to be, adding that she wouldn't even call it a relationship". She also believes it to be superficial on Miranda's end, because it feels like she's just appeasing the people who are concerned about her.

Now, a few days after the release of the docuseries, Melanie has shared a statement on Instagram confirming that she is still in contact with her sister.

Melanie Wilking confirms sister Miranda attended her wedding
Melanie Wilking confirms sister Miranda attended her wedding. Picture: Netflix

On June 2nd, Melanie posted on Instagram thanking viewers for their support after watching the docuseries. She also confirmed that her relationship with Miranda is still in tact since they first reestablished contact in 2022.

"Thankfully, since going public in 2022, we have reunited with my sister, who even attended my wedding," she wrote.

In the docuseries, Melanie shared that she desperately wanted her sister to be her maid of honour, but no longer trusted her enough. Miranda posted a photo of herself at Melanie's wedding on Instagram, but she has yet to feature in any photos on Melanie's page.

"We believe that one day my sister and the other victims will realize their love for their families and faith was exploited," she continued. "When that happens, we will be here for them without judgment. We have all been hurt but believe our family will get through this, people will become more aware and educated about high control groups, and justice will be served."

Since the release of the documentary, communication has now ceased once again. In an interview with Glamour, Melanie said: "Sadly, I did reach out but I have not heard back."

Miranda, who is still part of the Shekinah church and is still with Robert Shinn's 7M group, also issued a statement on Instagram Stories. She denounced the claims that she is in a cult and added that she is "not a victim," "not in any harm," and "not being abused."

Addressing the relationship with her sister Melanie and her parents, she added: "I love my Mom, Dad and Melanie and they will forever be a part of my life. The truth is, we just don’t see eye to eye at this time. I believe that this documentary is a one-sided story."

Prior to the release of the docuseries, Miranda took to Instagram to wish her mother Kelly a happy Mother's Day, and also replied to a post on Kelly's Instagram wishing her a happy birthday.

Read more from Capital Buzz here:

WATCH: Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Amy Hart's career and personal life has sky rocketed since leaving Love Island

Amy Hart's Life After Love Island Including Age, Job & Partner

Love Island

Love Island 2024 made history bringing Joey Essex in as a celebrity bombshell

Every Love Island 2024 Bombshell From Joey Essex To Uma Jammeh

Love Island

Uma Jammeh joined the cast of Love Island 2024 in June

5 Facts About Love Island 2024's Uma Jammeh Including Age, Job And Instagram

Love Island

Hunger Games author Suzanne Collins announces new prequel book focusing on 50th Hunger Games

New Hunger Games Book And Movie Will Explore Haymitch's 50th Hunger Games

How To Read The Maxton Hall Books In English - Save Me Trilogy Translation

Are The Maxton Hall Books Available In English? How To Read A Save Me Translation

Here's who's going to be on Love Island 2024

Meet Love Island 2024's Summer Contestants: The Complete Line-Up

Love Island

Joey Essex and Samantha Kenny may have met before the villa

Love Island's Joey Essex And Samantha Kenny Might Have History

Love Island

The Last of Us season 2 will only be 7 episodes long

The Last Of Us Season 2 Will Only Be Seven Episodes Long

There has been speculation that another celebrity bombshell will be arriving in the villa

Is There Going To Be Another Celebrity Love Island Bombshell In 2024?

Love Island

Is Joey Essex's ex going in to Love Island as a bombshell?

Is Joey Essex's Ex Girlfriend Going Into Love Island & Who Is She?

Love Island

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits