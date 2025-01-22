Robert Pattinson sounds completely unrecognisable in viral Mickey 17 trailer

Robert Pattinson sounds completely unrecognisable in viral Mickey 17 trailer. Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for National Board of Review, BFA / Warner Bros

By Sam Prance

People can't believe how different Robert Pattinson sounds in Mickey 17 and the inspiration behind his voice is hilarious.

The new trailer for Bong Joon-ho's Mickey 17 has just dropped and people are losing it over Robert Pattinson's voice.

Fans of Robert will already know that the star has a gift with accents. Over the course of his career to date, he's adopted many different voices in his roles. For Henry V, Rob took on a wild French accent and his recent voice work in The Boy and the Heron was so effective that people didn't even realise he was playing the heron.

Now, Rob is flexing another unique accent in Bong Joon-ho's Mickey 17. In fact, his voice is so unrecognisable that it's going viral online. Who inspired it though? Well, Rob's revealed that he based it on an unexpected muse.

In Mickey 17, Rob plays a character called Mickey Barnes who signs up to be an "expendable". When he dies, a brand new Mickey is regenerated with his previous memories intact. Rob plays 19 versions of Mickey in the film and it sees him take on arguably his most distinctive accent yet.

Reacting to the trailer on YouTube, one fan wrote: "I did NOT expect that voice out of Pattinson". Another said: "God damn, Robert's vocal range is *insane*. He sounds like a completely different person in just about every single film he's been in."

Someone also commented: "Robert Pattinson doing another weird freaky little accent, we are so back." and "This man doesn’t get enough credit for his vocal versatility."

Robert Pattinson originally based his Mickey voice on Steve-O from Jackass. Picture: Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Now, Robert has explained who inspired his Mickey 17 accent. Chatting to Elle, Rob revealed: "I used to love, and I still do love, Jackass. I remember listening to an interview with Steve-O years ago. He was talking about how much they got paid for these dangerous stunts on the first season, and he said a hundred bucks."

He added: "There was something about that, actually being really brave and not ever acknowledging that it’s bravery. I thought there was an element of that to Mickey. So I spent a long time kind of figuring out an impression of Steve-O’s voice. The first time I did it, Bong was just like, “What’s that voice you’re doing?”

Based on Bong's reaction, Rob toned the accent down quite a bit: "I mean, it was definitely a big swing. I realised quite quickly that maybe this was too large a swing. But if they ever make the Steve-O biopic, I’m ready."

He added: "I was walking around doing it all the time. One of my favourite things in the world is to walk around in public pretending to be on the phone and doing someone else’s voice. That’s like my hobby."

