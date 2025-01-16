LEGO unveil Twilight Cullen house set release date, price and first look photos

LEGO unveil Twilight Cullen house set release date, price and first look photos. Picture: Summit Entertainment, LEGO
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

When does LEGO's Twilight Cullen house set come out? How much does LEGO's Twilight Cullen house cost?

Twihards assemble. The wait for LEGO's Twilight Cullen house LEGO set is finally over and official pictures are here.

Back in 2023, LEGO announced its first LEGO Ideas 2023 review results and they included a LEGO recreation idea of the Cullen house in Twilight created by fan designer Nick Micheels a.k.a LobsterThermidor. Not only that but LEGO confirmed that they would be adapting Nick's design into an actual LEGO set for Twilight fans to buy/assemble.

Now, LEGO have confirmed when fans can get their hands on the Twilight set and exactly how much it will cost you.

Tyler Posey almost played Jacob in Twilight

When does LEGO's Twilight Cullen house set come out?

On Thursday 16th January, LEGO officially confirmed that the Twilight Cullen house set will come out on 1st February 2025 worldwide. They also unveiled images of the set and the figurines that come with it. Similar to Nick Micheels' original image proposal, the set is a detailed LEGO replica of the Cullen house we see in the Twilight movies.

Consisting of 2001 pieces, the set comes with intricate LEGO models of Bella, Edward, Jacob, Rosalie, Alice, Carlisle and Bella's dad Charlie. There are also pieces to build you own werewolf as well as Bella's infamous red truck.

If that weren't enough, the house is three floors and it includes the living room, kitchen and Edward's room from the film as well as details such as the piano and Edward's record collection.

LEGO's Twilight Cullen house set
LEGO's Twilight Cullen house set. Picture: LEGO
All the characters in LEGO's Twilight Cullen house set
All the characters in LEGO's Twilight Cullen house set. Picture: LEGO
The kitchen in LEGO's Twilight Cullen house set
The kitchen in LEGO's Twilight Cullen house set. Picture: LEGO
The piano in LEGO's Twilight Cullen house set
The piano in LEGO's Twilight Cullen house set. Picture: LEGO
Edward's room in LEGO's Twilight Cullen house set
Edward's room in LEGO's Twilight Cullen house set. Picture: LEGO

How much is LEGO's Twilight Cullen house?

In the US, LEGO's Twilight Cullen house will set you back $219.99. As for UK LEGO and Twilight fans, the set costs £189.99. You can preorder the set now directly from the LEGO website with shipping starting on February 1st.

And so the lion fell in love with the LEGO set. Someone buy me this now!

