MAFS UK: April And George Decide To Stay Together In Final Commitment Ceremony

By Capital FM

April and George had to decide whether to remain as a couple in the final Married at First Sight commitment ceremony, and their decision shocked viewers.

April Banbury and George Roberts had a rollercoaster relationship on Married at First Sight UK, which was filmed earlier this year, while in real time he faced accusations from three of his ex-girlfriends over allegedly ‘controlling and coercive’ behaviour.

In Wednesday night’s episode, the couples began to make vows to one another, deciding whether to stay together after meeting for the first time at the altar, or go their separate ways.

April and George decided they wanted to stay together, despite the difficulties they’d faced, leaving viewers shocked that April chose to stay in the relationship.

MAFS UK: April and George decided to commit in the final commitment ceremony. Picture: E4

Speaking to the camera before their commitment ceremony, April said it hadn’t been ‘easy’ to come to a decision, while George separately said the same.

He said: “The worst thing that could happen today is that we, at least, don't end up with a friendship."

During their vows, April admitted she was falling in love with the dad-of-three. Meanwhile, he wondered whether April was someone he could depend on.

Over on Twitter, fans were stunned by the outcome, with one person writing: “I honestly thought April was going to say that she was going to leave him.”

MAFS UK: April and George have reportedly since split after meeting on the show. Picture: George Roberts/Instagram

“Don’t for one minute believe George and April will have worked out. The only ones I have hope for are Chanita & Jordan and Jenna & Zoe,” tweeted another.

“April and George decided to stay on. why do I have a sneaking feeling that they didn't make it. just a hunch, a headline little hunch. am I wrong, me thinks,” claimed a third.

Former Miss Great Britain April only recently spoke out following George’s arrest, responding to fans’ messages of concern earlier this week and hinting they’re no longer together.

She’s also recently revealed she’s having therapy and is thought to have moved back to her London home.

