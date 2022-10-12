MAFS UK Couple Tayah And Adam Have Welcomed Their First Baby Together

By Kathryn Knight

Married at First Sight stars Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling have become parents after welcoming their first baby.

Tayah Victoria has given birth to a baby girl, a year after she and husband Adam Aveling wed on Married at First Sight UK, where they tied the knot after never having met.

The couple announced the cute news they’ve become parents on Instagram, four days after she arrived into the world.

The Married at First Sight 2021 stars have chosen the name Beau Emily Aveling for their baby girl, who arrived on 7th October.

Alongside a photo of the couple with their newborn, Tayah wrote: “7th October, the day our lives completely changed. Introducing you all to our precious girl, Beau Emily Aveling, we are completely besotted, she is perfect in every single way.

Tayah and Adam have become parents to a baby girl. Picture: Tayah Victoria/Instagram

“To my Adam, I didn’t think I could love you even more but seeing you with our daughter completely fills my heart. Just want to say a massive thank you to Doncaster hospital, for going above and beyond to reassure me and to the amazing lady who stayed after her shift had finished to deliver our girl. Welcome to the world our darling Beau.”

Tayah and Adam are the only couple still together from MAFS 2021. They met for the first time at the altar and instantly bonded, deciding to get married legally once the show ended.

“It honestly feels like we’ve been together for years and years and years,” Adam said during the reunion, while Tayah added: “I’ve been the luckiest person ever.”

The couple are currently engaged, deciding to postpone their official nuptials until their baby arrived.

In an interview with OK! magazine earlier this year they revealed they’ve got a date for their wedding in the diary for next year.

