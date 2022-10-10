MAFS UK’s April Banbury Speaks Out After George Roberts’ Arrest

MAFS UK: April and George. Picture: E4 / April Banbury/Instagram

By Capital FM

April Banbury and George Roberts were ‘married’ on Married at First Sight UK before his arrest.

George Roberts made headlines earlier this month when it was revealed he was arrested on suspicion of controlling and coercive behaviour after three of his ex-girlfriends claimed he was an ‘emotional abuser.’

The dad-of-three has been one of this year’s Married at First Sight UK contestants, which saw him marry former Miss Great Britain winner April Banbury.

In light of his arrest, April has responded to a few of fans’ messages.

On Instagram, one viewer asked: "How did you not run a mile", to which April responded: “You can’t see it when you’re in it,” alongside a sad face emoji.

April married George on MAFS UK having never met. Picture: E4

Another asked: “Didn't u freak out on the honeymoon and says that u always need space? Now you are ready to commit and he has been arrested? Tom was right!"

April replied: “Not the brightest tool in the shed.”

As the dating show continues, viewers have seen April and George trying to work through their relationship issues.

April has since broken up with George and has moved back to her London home, reportedly taking up therapy following their split.

George and April from MAFS UK have since split. Picture: E4

Although she hasn’t directly addressed George’s arrest and their breakup, April has been hinting at a ‘fresh start’ over on Instagram.

She also shared a photo of herself alongside the caption: “To whoever needs to hear this today… remember, you are stronger than you think.”

April and George tied the knot earlier this year after never having met.

Their relationship, including going on honeymoon together and moving in together, was documented on the series and continued to air after George’s exes’ revealed their concerns.

A spokesperson for Met Police said last week: "A 40-year-old man was arrested by Met officers in Worcestershire on Thursday, September 29, on suspicion of controlling and coercive behaviour.

"He was taken to a Worcestershire police station and subsequently bailed to return pending further enquiries. This follows an allegation of controlling and coercive behaviour and harassment reported to the Met on Monday, September 26."

