MAFS UK Star George Arrested After Ex-Girlfriends’ Claims Of ‘Emotional Abuse’

By Capital FM

Married at First Sight UK star George Roberts, who married April Banbury on the show, has been arrested.

Married at First Sight contestant George Roberts, 40, was arrested after three of his ex-girlfriends claimed he was an ‘emotional abuser’.

He is said to be facing police investigation over the allegations of harassment.

MAFS UK is currently airing on E4, showing George’s marriage to former Miss Great Britain April Banbury.

3 Married At First Sight Filming Secrets You Didn’t Know

A spokesperson for Met Police told The Mirror: “A 40-year-old man was arrested by Met officers in Worcestershire on Thursday, 29 September on suspicion of controlling and coercive behaviour.

George from MAFS UK has been arrested. Picture: E4

Three of George's ex-girlfriends reported him to the police. Picture: E4

"He was taken to a Worcestershire police station and subsequently bailed to return pending further enquiries.

"This follows an allegation of controlling and coercive behaviour and harassment reported to the Met on Monday, 26 September."

Earlier this year, George married April on TV after meeting her for the first time at the altar where they instantly bonded.

George has been accused of ‘emotional abuse’ from three of his ex-girlfriends who contacted the police with independent complaints about him after finding out he was set to appear on the show.

Meanwhile, Channel 4 said rigorous checks were made on the show’s contestants and that any allegations are taken ‘extremely seriously’.

George's ex-girlfriends contacted the police after seeing he was set to star in MAFS UK. Picture: E4

They said in a statement: “We work incredibly closely with our production partners to ensure all Married at First Sight UK contributors are subject to rigorous background and psychological checks, including the most detailed police checks a production is able to undertake.

"Any allegations of this nature are taken extremely seriously by Channel 4.”

Capital FM has contacted Channel 4 for further comment.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital