MAFS UK Star George Arrested After Ex-Girlfriends’ Claims Of ‘Emotional Abuse’

4 October 2022, 11:37

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Married at First Sight UK star George Roberts, who married April Banbury on the show, has been arrested.

Married at First Sight contestant George Roberts, 40, was arrested after three of his ex-girlfriends claimed he was an ‘emotional abuser’.

He is said to be facing police investigation over the allegations of harassment.

MAFS UK is currently airing on E4, showing George’s marriage to former Miss Great Britain April Banbury.

3 Married At First Sight Filming Secrets You Didn’t Know

A spokesperson for Met Police told The Mirror: “A 40-year-old man was arrested by Met officers in Worcestershire on Thursday, 29 September on suspicion of controlling and coercive behaviour.

George from MAFS UK has been arrested
George from MAFS UK has been arrested. Picture: E4
Three of George's ex-girlfriends reported him to the police
Three of George's ex-girlfriends reported him to the police. Picture: E4

"He was taken to a Worcestershire police station and subsequently bailed to return pending further enquiries.

"This follows an allegation of controlling and coercive behaviour and harassment reported to the Met on Monday, 26 September."

Earlier this year, George married April on TV after meeting her for the first time at the altar where they instantly bonded.

George has been accused of ‘emotional abuse’ from three of his ex-girlfriends who contacted the police with independent complaints about him after finding out he was set to appear on the show.

Meanwhile, Channel 4 said rigorous checks were made on the show’s contestants and that any allegations are taken ‘extremely seriously’.

George's ex-girlfriends contacted the police after seeing he was set to star in MAFS UK
George's ex-girlfriends contacted the police after seeing he was set to star in MAFS UK. Picture: E4

They said in a statement: “We work incredibly closely with our production partners to ensure all Married at First Sight UK contributors are subject to rigorous background and psychological checks, including the most detailed police checks a production is able to undertake.

"Any allegations of this nature are taken extremely seriously by Channel 4.”

Capital FM has contacted Channel 4 for further comment.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Khloé Kardashian is addressing the rumours

Khloé Kardashian Hits Back At The Comments On Her Ever Changing Looks

How old was Molly-Mae Hague on Love Island & which series was she on?

How Old Was Molly-Mae Hague On Love Island & Which Series Did She Appear On?

Bella Hadid has taken on the role of Lena in Hulu series Ramy

Bella Hadid Makes Acting Debut In Comedy Series Ramy

Molly-Mae Hague got candid about the emotional and physical struggles she faced during early pregnancy

Molly-Mae Hague Opens Up About Early Pregnancy Struggles: “I Cried Five Times A Day”

eBay for Capital

Merch for Money Challenge with eBay

Netflix's Blonde has sparked mass backlash since its release

Why Netflix's 'Blonde' Is Receiving Backlash: Inside The Marilyn Monroe Discussion Online

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star