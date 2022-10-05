Are MAFS UK’s George Roberts & April Banbury Still Together?

Married at First Sight UK: George and April met for the first time at the altar. Picture: E4

By Capital FM

Married at First Sight UK star George was arrested months after filming had wrapped, but what’s happened with him and ‘wife’ April – are they still together?

Married at First Sight UK’s George Roberts was arrested at the end of September after three of his ex-girlfriends accused him of ‘emotional abuse’.

George’s arrest came months after the E4 show was filmed, but it’s currently midway through airing on TV.

April, who George met for the first time at the altar, hasn’t yet addressed her ‘husband’s’ arrest, but MAFS contestants must stay tight-lipped on their real-time relationship status until the show has ended.

After the news emerged that George was arrested on ‘suspicion of controlling and coercive behaviour and harassment’, viewers want to know if he and April are still together.

April is a former Miss Great Britain winner. Picture: E4

George was arrested after three of his exes reported him to the police for 'emotional abuse'. Picture: E4

George, a father of four, denies the allegations against him and has been bailed by Scotland Yard.

Are George and April from MAFS UK still together?

Neither April or George have yet officially spoken out on whether they’re still together, as it’s not until the final episode that the couples decide whether to stay married or go their separate ways, after meeting for the first time at the altar.

However, at the weekend a source close to April claimed to the tabloids she’s ‘having a very difficult time’ and ‘doesn’t want to ever see him again’ in light of his exes' allegations.

She also posted a cryptic message on social media the day after the news of George’s arrest emerged.

MAFS UK: George and April met for the first time at the altar and instantly hit it off. Picture: E4

Alongside a photo of herself on Instagram she wrote: “To whoever needs to her this today… remember, you are stronger than you think.”

Three of George’s ex-girlfriends made independent complaints to the police after finding out he was set to appear on Married at First Sight.

He was subsequently arrested on Thursday 29 September.

Meanwhile, Channel 4 said rigorous checks were made on the show’s contestants and that any allegations are taken ‘extremely seriously’.

They said in a statement: “We work incredibly closely with our production partners to ensure all Married at First Sight UK contributors are subject to rigorous background and psychological checks, including the most detailed police checks a production is able to undertake.

"Any allegations of this nature are taken extremely seriously by Channel 4.”

