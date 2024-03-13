MAFS’ Lauren Had To Leave The Show Due To Medical Emergency

13 March 2024, 14:42

Lauren had to temporarily leave filming due to a medical emergency
Lauren had to temporarily leave filming due to a medical emergency. Picture: Channel Nine

By Tiasha Debray

Fan favourite Lauren Dunn from Married At First Sight Australia had to leave the show for medical help after one side of her body turned purple.

Warning: Show spoilers ahead!

The UK is currently airing Married At First Sight Australia roughly one month behind Australia, which means the drama that exploded Down Under doesn’t necessarily match what we’ve been seeing on our screens.

But in a future episode that's already aired in Australia, they revealed that contestant Lauren had to temporarily leave filming due to a medical emergency that involved a blood clot in her shoulder.

The experts, Alessandra Rampolla, Mel Schilling and John Aiken paired her with the quiet and thoughtful Jonathan McCullough who apparently shined as a husband during this trying time for the couple.

But what exactly happened to Lauren that had her leave the show and be admitted into the emergency ward? Here’s what we know.

MAFS' Lauren revealed that a blood clot had been found in her shoulder
MAFS' Lauren revealed that a blood clot had been found in her shoulder. Picture: Channel Nine

Lauren Dunn became a fan favourite from MAFS Australia very quickly after viewers realised how honest, candid and unique she was on the show, including her faults.

Her opinions on other contestants were considered very relatable and she soon became ‘the voice of the people.’

So naturally there was huge concern for her after she was seen on screen packing her bags and leaving the hotel she was staying in with her on-screen husband Jonathan, to admit herself to hospital for an emergency operation.

During the future episode, Lauren spoke to the camera and revealed that a blood clot had been found in her shoulder by medical professionals. She was going to have to leave the experiment and have to fly home to Perth for her operation and recovery.

MAFS' Lauren had to leave the experiment and fly home to Perth
MAFS' Lauren had to leave the experiment and fly home to Perth. Picture: Channel Nine

Jonathan admitted to the camera that he would "miss her and her energy," as the pair had finally gotten on track with their relationship.

Lauren has since spoken to 9Entertainment about exactly what happened to her behind the scenes. She explained that the blood clot﻿ she had found "wasn't caused by anything" and according to her it "could've been there for 20 years".

But what was scary was how she found out that something was wrong.

Lauren told the publication: "I woke up and the whole side of my body was numb and really purple. I said, 'Something is not right'. I rang Jono, who was at the gym, and he told me to go to the doctor."

Doctors advised Lauren to go to the hospital immediately
Doctors advised Lauren to go to the hospital immediately. Picture: Channel Nine

After speaking to a doctor who advised her to go to the hospital immediately, Lauren was told she would need to have surgery as soon as possible to remove the clot.

"Once I spoke to the doctor he basically told me that I needed to go straight to the hospital."

"Jono was so good… He packed me an overnight bag with all my things, my headphones, all my skincare, he was so so good."

Jonathan did everything a good, supportive, caring husband should do and who needs a trust test when you could stress test your relationship like this?

Watch the latest teaser for MAFS

Lauren gushed to the publication about how supportive her beau was, "He wanted to be with me in hospital but I said, 'Look, I'm still waiting in an emergency bed and there's not even a chair for you to sit in, I would feel guilty making you sit there for hours'".

Whilst Lauren had to leave the experiment to get surgery and recover, don’t fear because she doesn’t leave permanently.

She returned to filming when she was well enough and picked up where she left off with Jono.

