MAFS’ Australia’s Lauren Addresses Claims Of ‘Secret Boyfriend’ While Filming

8 April 2024, 15:45

MAFS' Lauren denied having a boyfriend throughout the experiment
MAFS' Lauren denied having a boyfriend throughout the experiment. Picture: Channel Nine

By Kathryn Knight

Married at First Sight contestant Lauren Dunn has responded to claims made by co-star Jack Dunkley that she was in a secret relationship while filming the experiment.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

MAFS Australia only continues to get more dramatic and when the reunion aired Down Under only more chaos erupted on the show.

Unfortunately for UK viewers we have to wait until the end of April for the reunion to air, but we’ll fill you in in the meantime, so of course there are spoilers ahead!

Ahead of the reunion Jack Dunkley claimed his cast mate Lauren Dunn had a secret boyfriend throughout the entire experiment, despite being ‘married’ to Jono McCullough – who turned out to be messaging another co-star, Ellie Dix, but that’s a whole other story we’ll get to in a moment.

Lauren from MAFS Australia was accused of having a boyfriend throughout the experiment
Lauren from MAFS Australia was accused of having a boyfriend throughout the experiment. Picture: E4

Back to the secret boyfriend claims, controversial contestant Jack told Daily Mail Australia before the reunion aired in his homeland that “Lauren and Jono admitted to the group that they were in an arrangement throughout the entire experiment,” adding that Lauren was seeing someone outside of the show, a moment reportedly caught on camera.

He claimed Lauren was "having a bit of a fling with a guy in Bali one week before she married Jono, and she wished to pursue him after the show."

Jack Dunkley – pictured with wife Tori – claimed Lauren was seeing a man she met in Bali
Jack Dunkley – pictured with wife Tori – claimed Lauren was seeing a man she met in Bali. Picture: Channel Nine

Lauren has addressed the claims and shared her side of the story, telling the publication: “You've got to give it to some of these publications, they are very good with their creative writing. It's just a bit ridiculous. I didn't have a Bali boyfriend."

Instead, Lauren claims she told husband Jono she had a trip to Bali right at the beginning of the experiment, but now ‘being honest’ has ‘blown up in [her] face.’

Jack’s claims come after it was revealed Lauren’s on-screen husband Jonathan had been sending ‘hundreds of messages’ to another bride Ellie throughout the experiment.

At the reunion they decided to share their relationship with their co-stars, leaving Lauren outraged that her former husband hadn’t at least given her a heads up.

Jono [pictured with ex Lauren] is now in a relationship with Ellie
Jono [pictured with ex Lauren] is now in a relationship with Ellie. Picture: Channel Nine

The reunion was one of the most dramatic yet, with one couple storming out twice and another deciding to split after the final dinner party.

UK viewers can catch it on 30th April on E4.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest TV & Film News

Get to know the actor who plays Freddie Miles in Ripley on Netflix

Meet Eliot Sumner, The Freddie Miles Actor In ‘Ripley’

Here's everything you need to know about Sebastian Croft and where you recognise him from

Who Is Sebastian Croft? Get To Know The How To Date Billy Walsh Actor

Ripley dropped on Netflix on the 4th of April

Is Tom Ripley In Love With Dickie Greenleaf? Ripley’s Obsession Explained

We have all the differences between Andrew Scott's Ripley and Matt Damon's

Is Netflix's Ripley The Same As The Talented Mr. Ripley Film? The Differences Explained

Netflix's series Ripley is set to air on the 4th of April, 2024

Netflix's Ripley's Full Cast: From Dakota Fanning To Andrew Scott

Bradley Riches has spoken out the need for autistic representation in the media

Bradley Riches Inspired By Netflix Star To Talk About Autism

Netflix's Ripley aired on April 4th 2024

Netflix’s Ripley Ending Explained: Did Ripley Get Away With It?

Here's all the stunning locations that are the backdrop to Netflix's new thriller 'Ripley'

Where Was Netflix's 'Ripley' Filmed?

Andrew Scott will star in Netflix's Ripley as Tom Ripley

Is Netflix’s Ripley Based On A True Story?

Here is everything you need to know about actress Charithra Chandran

Charithra Chandran Fact File - Age, TV Roles, Where She's From & More

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits