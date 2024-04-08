MAFS’ Australia’s Lauren Addresses Claims Of ‘Secret Boyfriend’ While Filming

MAFS' Lauren denied having a boyfriend throughout the experiment. Picture: Channel Nine

By Kathryn Knight

Married at First Sight contestant Lauren Dunn has responded to claims made by co-star Jack Dunkley that she was in a secret relationship while filming the experiment.

MAFS Australia only continues to get more dramatic and when the reunion aired Down Under only more chaos erupted on the show.

Unfortunately for UK viewers we have to wait until the end of April for the reunion to air, but we’ll fill you in in the meantime, so of course there are spoilers ahead!

Ahead of the reunion Jack Dunkley claimed his cast mate Lauren Dunn had a secret boyfriend throughout the entire experiment, despite being ‘married’ to Jono McCullough – who turned out to be messaging another co-star, Ellie Dix, but that’s a whole other story we’ll get to in a moment.

Lauren from MAFS Australia was accused of having a boyfriend throughout the experiment. Picture: E4

Back to the secret boyfriend claims, controversial contestant Jack told Daily Mail Australia before the reunion aired in his homeland that “Lauren and Jono admitted to the group that they were in an arrangement throughout the entire experiment,” adding that Lauren was seeing someone outside of the show, a moment reportedly caught on camera.

He claimed Lauren was "having a bit of a fling with a guy in Bali one week before she married Jono, and she wished to pursue him after the show."

Jack Dunkley – pictured with wife Tori – claimed Lauren was seeing a man she met in Bali. Picture: Channel Nine

Lauren has addressed the claims and shared her side of the story, telling the publication: “You've got to give it to some of these publications, they are very good with their creative writing. It's just a bit ridiculous. I didn't have a Bali boyfriend."

Instead, Lauren claims she told husband Jono she had a trip to Bali right at the beginning of the experiment, but now ‘being honest’ has ‘blown up in [her] face.’

Jack’s claims come after it was revealed Lauren’s on-screen husband Jonathan had been sending ‘hundreds of messages’ to another bride Ellie throughout the experiment.

At the reunion they decided to share their relationship with their co-stars, leaving Lauren outraged that her former husband hadn’t at least given her a heads up.

Jono [pictured with ex Lauren] is now in a relationship with Ellie. Picture: Channel Nine

The reunion was one of the most dramatic yet, with one couple storming out twice and another deciding to split after the final dinner party.

UK viewers can catch it on 30th April on E4.

