MAFS UK Couple Jordan And Chanita Break-Up Ahead Of Reunion Show

By Kathryn Knight

Married at First Sight’s Jordan and Chanita seemed to be the only couple going strong, but less than a week after the show wrapped it’s been revealed they’ve split.

Married at First Sight stars Jordan Emmett-Connelly and Chanita Stephenson were one of the few couples who hit it off immediately when they first met at the altar on the show earlier this year, but they’ve already gone their separate ways.

Jordan reportedly ‘cut all contact’ with Chanita when filming wrapped on the E4 show.

It comes after they renewed their wedding vows and committed to one another for good at the end of the series in an episode broadcast just days ago.

MAFS UK: Chanita and Jordan have apparently split. Picture: E4

Chanita and Jordan were the MAFS UK 'golden couple'. Picture: Chanita Stephenson/Instagram

According to MailOnline, the former husband and wife arrived separately to the reunion dinner party, which will air tonight (Monday 17th October) and tomorrow (18th October).

All 20 contestants reunited face to face in what appears to be an extremely dramatic night.

A source said: “Jordan and Chanita’s marriage hasn’t lasted. Chanita tried everything to keep the spark they had in the initial weeks of them meeting alive but a relationship is about two people – and Jordan no longer seemed interested.

“Once filming for the series had ended, Jordan took a step back, and stopped messaging her completely – Chanita was heartbroken because she really saw a future for them together.”

Chanita reportedly didn't hear from Jordan after MAFS UK wrapped. Picture: E4

Jordan and Chanita were the latest series’ success story before their break-up, building a close relationship and forming what seemed to be the strongest bond compared to their co-stars. They became the first couple to get intimate on their honeymoon and faced fewer relationship hurdles than the other couples.

When they renewed their vows, Chanita said: “I love that you are mine and I am yours,” but also aired her concerns: “I fear you may not be ready to allow me fully into your life. I need more reassurance from you to fully feel secure moving forward.”

MAFS' Chanita and Jordan were the first couple to have sex on the series. Picture: E4

He responded that he was ‘grateful’ to have met her, adding: “I’m ready to give you all the reassurance you want and deserve.

“I think you're amazing and regardless of all the hardship we've faced I wouldn't waste a single second of any single day with you.”

Monday night’s episode will see what happens when the contestants come face to face yet again, and who is still going strong.

