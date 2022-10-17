MAFS UK Couple Jordan And Chanita Break-Up Ahead Of Reunion Show

17 October 2022, 16:23

By Kathryn Knight

Married at First Sight’s Jordan and Chanita seemed to be the only couple going strong, but less than a week after the show wrapped it’s been revealed they’ve split.

Married at First Sight stars Jordan Emmett-Connelly and Chanita Stephenson were one of the few couples who hit it off immediately when they first met at the altar on the show earlier this year, but they’ve already gone their separate ways.

Jordan reportedly ‘cut all contact’ with Chanita when filming wrapped on the E4 show.

Love Island’s Chloe Burrows And Toby Aromolaran ‘Split’ After One Year Of Dating

It comes after they renewed their wedding vows and committed to one another for good at the end of the series in an episode broadcast just days ago.

MAFS UK: Chanita and Jordan have apparently split
MAFS UK: Chanita and Jordan have apparently split. Picture: E4
Chanita and Jordan were the MAFS UK 'golden couple'
Chanita and Jordan were the MAFS UK 'golden couple'. Picture: Chanita Stephenson/Instagram

According to MailOnline, the former husband and wife arrived separately to the reunion dinner party, which will air tonight (Monday 17th October) and tomorrow (18th October).

All 20 contestants reunited face to face in what appears to be an extremely dramatic night.

A source said: “Jordan and Chanita’s marriage hasn’t lasted. Chanita tried everything to keep the spark they had in the initial weeks of them meeting alive but a relationship is about two people – and Jordan no longer seemed interested.

“Once filming for the series had ended, Jordan took a step back, and stopped messaging her completely – Chanita was heartbroken because she really saw a future for them together.”

Chanita reportedly didn't hear from Jordan after MAFS UK wrapped
Chanita reportedly didn't hear from Jordan after MAFS UK wrapped. Picture: E4

Jordan and Chanita were the latest series’ success story before their break-up, building a close relationship and forming what seemed to be the strongest bond compared to their co-stars. They became the first couple to get intimate on their honeymoon and faced fewer relationship hurdles than the other couples.

When they renewed their vows, Chanita said: “I love that you are mine and I am yours,” but also aired her concerns: “I fear you may not be ready to allow me fully into your life. I need more reassurance from you to fully feel secure moving forward.”

MAFS' Chanita and Jordan were the first couple to have sex on the series
MAFS' Chanita and Jordan were the first couple to have sex on the series. Picture: E4

He responded that he was ‘grateful’ to have met her, adding: “I’m ready to give you all the reassurance you want and deserve.

“I think you're amazing and regardless of all the hardship we've faced I wouldn't waste a single second of any single day with you.”

Monday night’s episode will see what happens when the contestants come face to face yet again, and who is still going strong.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Billie Eilish has sparked dating rumours with Jesse Rutherford

Is Billie Eilish Dating Jesse Rutherford & Who Is Her Rumoured Boyfriend?

Maya Jama will be on season two of RuPaul's Drag Race UK

Maya Jama's Age, Net Worth, Dating History & Everything You Need To Know

Sabrina Carpenter said ‘Nonsense’ is 'not about Joshua Bassett'

Sabrina Carpenter Clears Up Whether ‘Nonsense’ Is About Joshua Bassett

Chloe and Toby from Love Island have reportedly split

Love Island’s Chloe Burrows And Toby Aromolaran ‘Split’ After One Year Of Dating

Emma Corrin and David Dawson warmed hearts on the red carpet

Emma Corrin & David Dawson Prove They're The Cutest Duo At My Policeman Premiere

Charlotte Crosby has given birth to her first baby with boyfriend Jake Ankers

Charlotte Crosby Shares First Pictures After Giving Birth To Baby Girl

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star