The relationship experts on Married at First Sight confronted Megan after she cheated on husband Bob.

Married at First Sight UK couple Megan and Bob’s relationship was thrown off track after it was revealed by co-star Jordon that they’d shared a secret kiss.

Jordon and wife Alexis split after he came clean on the scandal, but Megan decided to stay and work on her marriage to Bob.

And in the teaser for Wednesday night’s episode Megan is confronted over the situation by the relationship experts Mel Schilling, Paul C Brunson and Charlene Douglas.

Bob was heartbroken to find out Megan had cheated with Jordon. Picture: E4

The conversation happens during the couples’ therapy session, where every other couple can chime in too.

Alexis is also seen asking if Megan would be unfaithful again.

Megan and Bob have been growing closer in recent episodes after agreeing to commit to their marriage.

On Monday night they were seen having a day date at Brighton Pier, which they called their favourite day together.

Megan kissed Alexis' husband Jordon. Picture: E4

MAFS UK: Megan and Bob decided to keep trying with their marriage. Picture: E4

However, it seems the relationship gurus won’t let Megan forget her cheating scandal anytime soon.

Megan and Jordon kissed at one of the cast’s dinner parties after admitting she wasn’t into husband Bob.

Earlier on in the night Alexis had told Megan she’s ‘Jordon’s exact type’ – something she later told Megan wasn’t her ‘pass to go’.

