Married At First Sight’s Jordon & Alexis ‘Have Split’ And He’s ‘Returned To Girlfriend He Dumped To Go On The Show’

Jordon and Alexis have reportedly already split. Picture: E4 / Jordon Mundell/Instagram

Married at First Sight couple Jordon and Alexis’ relationship has come to a messy end already.

Jordon has reportedly run back to his girlfriend of 11 years, who he apparently dumped to take part in Married at First Sight UK, according to the tabloids.

He's said to have confessed all to his ex two days before the series aired.

Jordon was paired with Alexis on the show, but their marriage turned sour very quickly after they first met at the altar.

Jordon and Alexis' relationship struggled during their honeymoon. Picture: E4

Earlier this week it emerged on Twitter Jordon was apparently in a long-term relationship until he finished the experiment, coming clean to his girlfriend a few days before it was set to air.

A Twitter user posted a number of pictures of Jordan with his girlfriend, writing: “Imagine having a stunning Mrs of 11 years and disappearing to film a tv show to get 15 mins of fame.”

She added: “Jordon is an absolute clown.”

In the pictures Jordon has his arm around the brunette, a nurse from Wales, with snaps taken on holiday, at a party and at her graduation.

Jordon reportedly dumped his long-term girlfriend to go on MAFS UK. Picture: E4

Jordon has since taken to Instagram Stories to urge fans of the show hitting out to “be kind”.

He said: “Every single one of us are real people so just be kind it’s a lot easier to be kind than it is to be nasty, it takes a lot less energy.

“Social media is a very powerful thing so let’s use it for the right reasons in a positive way.”

For anyone wondering this is my friend’s insta … but he likes blondes though?? 🙄 pic.twitter.com/opDdjRXen8 — Rhi (@RhiannonSThomas) September 6, 2021

He said: "My happily ever after would be to learn stuff about myself that I didn’t know before.

“I want to become stronger as a person and to obviously walk away with a partner and with some new friends."

Jordon and Alexis’ relationship hit the rocks on their honeymoon to the Maldives after he said she wasn’t his type.

They also came to blows after he told her he didn’t like how much she swears.

Ahead of their weekly dinner parties with the rest of the cast he said he was ‘ready to wife swap.’

