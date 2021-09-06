Get To Know Tayah And Adam From Married At First Sight 2021

Here are all the details on Tayah and Adam from Married at First Sight – from the reality TV star's job, to their Instagram and age...

Get ready to meet Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling on Married at First Sight UK, will the pair be compatible?

Only time will tell if the couple will go the distance but until they adorn our screens let's find out all their is to know about the singles...

Read on to find out everything you need to know from their age to what they've said about the show!

Married At First Sight UK has returned to E4!
Married At First Sight UK has returned to E4! Picture: E4

How old is Tayah Victoria from MAFS?

Tayah is a 25-year-old hailing from Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire.

The reality TV star-to-be is looking for a man who she can look after – could this be Adam Aveling?

What does Tayah do?

The Hertfordshire beauty works as an estate agent.

Tayah is looking for a 'confident guy' to dote on, revealing: "Someone who knows themselves and who has a bit of something about them."

Tayah Victoria on Instagram

You can find the reality star on Instagram @tayahvictoria, at the time of writing she has nearly 1,500 followers.

Who is Adam Aveling? How old is the MAFS UK star?

Adam is a 26-year-old Doncaster local.

The 20-something describes himself as confident as well as competitive...

What does Adam from Married at First Sight do for work?

The northerner works as an electrician but confessed that he is a bit of a gym-nut, spending most of his time working out as well as working as a fitness model on the side.

He said: "I'm forcing myself into the situation where I have to be with someone.

"I'm only going to take positives from it. Hopefully, I'll find the right one."

Adam Aveling on Instagram

You can find the reality star on Instagram @adamaveling, at the time of writing he has just over 3,000 followers.

Adam Aveling Married At First Sight
Adam Aveling Married At First Sight. Picture: E4

Tayah and Adam are getting hitched next – but will they hit it off?

Find out how their relationship progresses after the trip down the aisle in the next episode of E4's hit dating show.

