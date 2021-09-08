Jordon & Alexis Married At First Sight: Get To Know The Couple Including Where They're From, Jobs & More

8 September 2021, 17:15

Jordon and Alexis were matched on MAFS UK
Jordon and Alexis were matched on MAFS UK. Picture: E4
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Jordon and Alexis were just one of the Married at First Sight UK couples to walk down the aisle together, let’s get to know these newlyweds.

Jordon Mundell and Alexis Economou were each other’s mystery spouses on Married at First Sight UK, getting off to an uneasy start at their wedding as Alexis urged her new husband to open up.

After bonding over their different upbringings it seemed this couple were a good match – that was until they went on their honeymoon.

All The Couples Paired On Married At First Sight UK 2021

The newlyweds had a difficult start, clashing during their Maldives getaway after Jordon told his wife he didn’t like the way she spoke and that she wasn't his type.

MAFS UK: Jordon and Alexis fell out on their honeymoon
MAFS UK: Jordon and Alexis fell out on their honeymoon. Picture: E4

But who is Jordon and his new bride Alexis? Let’s get to know the couple, including where they’re from, their jobs, Instagram handles and more…

Who is Jordon, how old is he?

Jordon is a 28-year-old personal trainer from Cardiff.

He was 27 when the show was filmed.

He described himself as “a good person to get married to” because he can “cook, clean and take care of himself.”

Jordon is a personal trainer from Wales
Jordon is a personal trainer from Wales. Picture: Jordon Mundell/Instagram

Where is Married at First Sight UK’s Jordon from?

Jordon was born in Wales and his parents are from Jamaica.

He’s incredibly close to his nan, who he describes as “like a mother.”

Does Jordon have Instagram?

Jordon does have Instagram! You can follow him @jordonmundell.

Jordon and Alexis came to blows on their honeymoon
Jordon and Alexis came to blows on their honeymoon. Picture: E4

Who is Alexis, how old is she?

Alexis is 28 years old and is a model, live-stream broadcaster and ‘aspiring actress’.

She described herself as “feisty” and “a hopeless romantic.”

Where is Alexis from?

Alexis is from London and her mum is Greek Cypriot while her dad is Dominican.

Does Alexis have Instagram?

Alexis does have Instagram! You can follow her @alexiseconomoux.

Alexis is a model
Alexis is a model. Picture: Alexis Economoux/Instagram
MAFS UK: Alexis said she's a 'hopeless romantic'
MAFS UK: Alexis said she's a 'hopeless romantic'. Picture: E4

Are Jordon and Alexis from Married at First Sight UK still together?

Well, given reports Jordon returned to his girlfriend of 11 years days before the show was set to air, it doesn’t look like these two are still together.

Jordon reportedly dumped his long-term love to go on the show, telling her about the experiment just before it was due to air.

However, it seemed like he and Alexis genuinely stayed good friends throughout the show.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Here are all the guest judges appearing on season 3 of Drag Race

Who Are The Guest Judges On RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 3?

Selena Gomez has opened up about her fake tan blunder at the Met Gala

Selena Gomez Reflects On Her Met Gala Fake Tan Mishap

Everything you need to know about RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 3

When Does RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 3 Start? Contestants, Guest Judges & All The News

Inside Kylie Jenner's pregnancy details including due date and baby names

Inside Kylie Jenner’s Pregnancy Details From Due Date To Baby Names

Harry Styles drew inspiration from an unlikely place with his latest outfit

Here's Why Fans Think Harry Styles' Outfit Is Inspired By Miranda Sings

Married at First Sight star Marilyse's cameo on TOWIE has been unearthed

Married At First Sight UK’s Marilyse Corrigan Appeared On TOWIE In 2013

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

WATCH: 10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him