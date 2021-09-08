Jordon & Alexis Married At First Sight: Get To Know The Couple Including Where They're From, Jobs & More

Jordon and Alexis were matched on MAFS UK. Picture: E4

Jordon and Alexis were just one of the Married at First Sight UK couples to walk down the aisle together, let’s get to know these newlyweds.

Jordon Mundell and Alexis Economou were each other’s mystery spouses on Married at First Sight UK, getting off to an uneasy start at their wedding as Alexis urged her new husband to open up.

After bonding over their different upbringings it seemed this couple were a good match – that was until they went on their honeymoon.

All The Couples Paired On Married At First Sight UK 2021

The newlyweds had a difficult start, clashing during their Maldives getaway after Jordon told his wife he didn’t like the way she spoke and that she wasn't his type.

MAFS UK: Jordon and Alexis fell out on their honeymoon. Picture: E4

But who is Jordon and his new bride Alexis? Let’s get to know the couple, including where they’re from, their jobs, Instagram handles and more…

Who is Jordon, how old is he?

Jordon is a 28-year-old personal trainer from Cardiff.

He was 27 when the show was filmed.

He described himself as “a good person to get married to” because he can “cook, clean and take care of himself.”

Jordon is a personal trainer from Wales. Picture: Jordon Mundell/Instagram

Where is Married at First Sight UK’s Jordon from?

Jordon was born in Wales and his parents are from Jamaica.

He’s incredibly close to his nan, who he describes as “like a mother.”

Does Jordon have Instagram?

Jordon does have Instagram! You can follow him @jordonmundell.

Jordon and Alexis came to blows on their honeymoon. Picture: E4

Who is Alexis, how old is she?

Alexis is 28 years old and is a model, live-stream broadcaster and ‘aspiring actress’.

She described herself as “feisty” and “a hopeless romantic.”

Where is Alexis from?

Alexis is from London and her mum is Greek Cypriot while her dad is Dominican.

Does Alexis have Instagram?

Alexis does have Instagram! You can follow her @alexiseconomoux.

Alexis is a model. Picture: Alexis Economoux/Instagram

MAFS UK: Alexis said she's a 'hopeless romantic'. Picture: E4

Are Jordon and Alexis from Married at First Sight UK still together?

Well, given reports Jordon returned to his girlfriend of 11 years days before the show was set to air, it doesn’t look like these two are still together.

Jordon reportedly dumped his long-term love to go on the show, telling her about the experiment just before it was due to air.

However, it seemed like he and Alexis genuinely stayed good friends throughout the show.

