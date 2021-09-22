Do The Married At First Sight UK Contestants Get Divorced?

Megan and Bob ended their marriage at the second commitment ceremony. Picture: Channel 4

Some Married at First Sight UK couples have already split, but what happens next?

Married at First Sight UK saw Megan and Bob and Alexis and Ant split on Tuesday night’s episode.

A number of the couples, including Adam and Tayah and Dan and Matt, and are still going strong in recent episodes.

But what happens to the couples who have decided to split, what will they do after the show, do they have to get divorced or must they go through an annulment?

Morag and Luke are still going strong in recent MAFS UK episodes. Picture: E4

Do Married at First UK couples have to get divorced?

The couples on the new series of Married at First Sight UK don’t have to get divorced, as the ceremonies we saw weren’t legally binding.

Because they’re not legally binding, the MAFS couples don’t need to get an annulment either.

This means for the likes of Megan and Bob all they have to do is walk away from the situation.

Nikita and Ant split after their honeymoon on MAFS UK. Picture: E4

While the UK and Australian versions of the show don’t require the pairings to get legally married, the American version of the show requires the contestants to legally get hitched.

Over here, the couples make lifelong commitments to each other in a ceremony, but as we’ve seen they don’t all last.

Married at First Sight UK continues tonight at 9pm on E4.

