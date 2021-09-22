Do The Married At First Sight UK Contestants Get Divorced?

22 September 2021, 16:15

Megan and Bob ended their marriage at the second commitment ceremony
Megan and Bob ended their marriage at the second commitment ceremony. Picture: Channel 4
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Some Married at First Sight UK couples have already split, but what happens next?

Married at First Sight UK saw Megan and Bob and Alexis and Ant split on Tuesday night’s episode.

A number of the couples, including Adam and Tayah and Dan and Matt, and are still going strong in recent episodes.

Married At First Sight UK Star Franky’s Relationship With Ex-Wife Exposed

But what happens to the couples who have decided to split, what will they do after the show, do they have to get divorced or must they go through an annulment?

Morag and Luke are still going strong in recent MAFS UK episodes
Morag and Luke are still going strong in recent MAFS UK episodes. Picture: E4

Do Married at First UK couples have to get divorced?

The couples on the new series of Married at First Sight UK don’t have to get divorced, as the ceremonies we saw weren’t legally binding.

Because they’re not legally binding, the MAFS couples don’t need to get an annulment either.

This means for the likes of Megan and Bob all they have to do is walk away from the situation.

Nikita and Ant split after their honeymoon on MAFS UK
Nikita and Ant split after their honeymoon on MAFS UK. Picture: E4

While the UK and Australian versions of the show don’t require the pairings to get legally married, the American version of the show requires the contestants to legally get hitched.

Over here, the couples make lifelong commitments to each other in a ceremony, but as we’ve seen they don’t all last.

Married at First Sight UK continues tonight at 9pm on E4.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Everything you need to know about the Britney Spears documentary coming to Netflix

Netflix’s Britney Vs Spears Documentary - Here's What To Expect

The best apps to kick off your term with a flying start

These Apps Will Help You Transition From College To Uni Student: From Meditation To Studying
Which couple are you and your beau?

QUIZ: Which Sex Education Couple Are You And Your Partner?

Some famous faces are set to join Rihanna's Savage X Fenty show

From Gigi Hadid To Vanessa Hudgens - All The Stars In Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show

Lucinda Strafford announced she's I Saw It First's new brand ambassador

Lucinda Strafford Lands Huge Fashion Deal After Leaving Love Island

Which Islanders have gone back to their original workplaces?

All The Islanders Who Went Back To Their Old Jobs

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

WATCH: 10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him