Zara McDermott Claps Back At Fans Who Accused Her Of ‘Lying’ Over Ice Cream Photo

Zara McDermott's latest Instagram photo sparked the comments. Picture: instagram

Zara McDermott has hit back at fans who accused her of ‘lying’ over an ice-cream photo.

Zara McDermott isn’t here for people accusing her of ‘lying’ on social media.

The former Love Island star, who now regularly appears on Made in Chelsea with her boyfriend Sam Thompson, wasted no time in clapping back at a fan who insisted she was pretending to eat ice cream for the sake of an Instagram photo.

Jacqueline Jossa Hints She’s Joining TOWIE With Husband Dan Osborne Five Years After He Left The ITVBe Show

It all started when she uploaded a snap posing in front of an ice-cream fan with her boyfriend, and his famous sister Louise Thompson, holding a large tub of ice cream covered in sauce and toppings.

She captioned the shot: “Fam bam ice cream fun.”

Although the post received many positive comments, not everybody was complimentary.

One of her followers wrote: "There's no way Zara eats ice cream like that and looks as amazing as she does."

Another added: "Yeah, she 100% just bought that huge tub of ice-cream to pose with it. What a waste eh?"

Louise fired back, writing: “I assure you you are wrong ! We both eat healthy balanced diets and munch on treats when we fancy! Nothing wrong with a bit of ice cream in the sun.”

Other followers accused the group of flouting social distancing rules by posing together for the photo.

One wrote: “Sickening that just because you guys are celebs you think that you can break lockdown rules to get a stupid picture together!"

Zara then clapped back, saying: "We live together. We have done since 23rd March. We have put this on out social media HUNDREDS of times. We chose to isolate together since day one."

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celebrity News