Luke Perry's 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' Co-Stars Remember The Late 'Riverdale' Actor

The late Luke Perry features in the new trailer for 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood'. Picture: Netflix / Getty

Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' was actor Luke Perry's final role, before his untimely death.

Luke Perry, known for playing Fred Andrews in Riverdale, tragically passed away in March this year, after suffering a stroke at the end of February.

After the news was announced, filming for Riverdale was suspended and his co-stars were, naturally, in complete shock over the heartbreaking news.

And while Fred was in the middle of shooting season 3 of the Netflix series, his final credited role was in Tarantino's Charles Manson movie, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, which also stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt.

The trailer for the movie, which dropped shortly after the film's debut at the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday evening, features clips of Perry, as he plays Scott Lancer.

In an interview with Esquire, Pitt and DiCaprio shared their thoughts on the late actor.

DiCaprio, 44, recalled seeing Luke on set of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood for the very first time, saying he had a “butterfly moment of like, ‘Oh my God, that’s Luke Perry over there!'”

Pitt agreed, stating: “‘That’s f***ing Luke Perry!’ We were like kids in the candy shop because I remember going to the studios and [Beverly Hills, 90210] was going on, and he was that icon of coolness for us as teenagers.”

He added: “It was this strange burst of excitement that I had, to be able to act with him,” Pitt continued.

“Man, he was so incredibly humble and amazing and absolutely committed. He couldn’t have been a more friendly, wonderful guy to spend time with. I got to sit down and have some wonderful conversations with him. It was really special.”

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood co-stars, Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt recall meeting Luke Perry. Picture: Getty

Speaking about his dad's role in Once Upon A Time, Luke's son, Jack, commented on his podcast: “My dad was so excited about that."

Jack went on to explain: “That [the film] kind of reinvigorated him and re-energised him.

“He said, ‘If I never work again, I’m happy with this.’”

The film is set to be released in the UK on 15 August, 2019.