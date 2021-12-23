Exclusive

Why Lucien Laviscount Was Nervous To Join Emily In Paris For Season 2

Lucien Laviscount was nervous but excited to play Alfie in Emily in Paris. Picture: Netflix/Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Emily in Paris newcomer, Lucien Laviscount, got candid about his pre-shooting nerves on-set of the Netflix hit.

Lucien Laviscount is the newest star to join the Emily in Paris cast, making a splash with fans as he joined the second season of the show!

The hit Netflix series made its long-awaited return on December 22, with new character Alfie – and love interest to the titular Emily – capturing everyone's attention.

We sat down with Lucien ahead of the new season's drop to chat about the latest addition to his impressive list of acting credits.

From Waterloo Road to Katy Keene, this star has been racking up the television roles for years – but he revealed that he was nervous to join the second season of Emily in Paris...

Lucien Laviscount joined the cast for season 2. Picture: Getty

As if Emily's love life wasn't convoluted enough throughout the first season, Lucien was brought on board the project this year to add even more drama to the show as he brought the character of Alfie to life.

Alfie is an English banker whom Emily meets in her French class – when describing his character, the 29-year-old actor said: "Alfie knows how to make the best of a bad situation."

He went on to add "I’m pretty similar in that sense" – very intriguing!

When talking about getting into the zone with his new role, Lucien revealed: "Coming on to a job in the second season – especially a show of such magnitude – is quite nerve-racking for anyone I guess."

Lucien Laviscount portrays Alfie in the new series of Emily in Paris. Picture: Netflix

Lucien called shooting in Paris 'spectacular'. Picture: Lucien Laviscount/Instagram

"And if you're not nervous by it then you're a stone-cold killer," Laviscount quipped.

Despite the nerves, the actor soon settled into the job and had an incredible time shooting in the French capital, he said: "Filming in Paris was pretty spectacular, everything is like a postcard!"

Lucien filmed many one-on-one scenes with Lily Collins who he said was 'killing it'!

"She has a way of making you feel so welcome," he raved.

He had nothing but words of adoration for his co-star: "With the pressures of what season two brings, 'Is it gonna be as good as season one? Is it gonna be better?', she’s able to have fun as well."

Lucien praised Lily Collins when talking about shooting. Picture: Netflix

The characters of Alfie and Gabriel in season two of Emily in Paris. Picture: Netflix

"We just cracked up half the time," Lucien gushed about his time shooting, "can’t really call it work with her!"

After that cliffhanger finale, rumours of a third season are already whirring online as fans binge through the newest ten episodes of the comedy-drama.

It's only a matter of time until we all find out whether we'll be treated to a third instalment of the show that's on everyone's minds this Christmas!

Season two of Emily in Paris is available to stream on Netflix now.

