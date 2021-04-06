Love Island Start Date ‘Moves To July’ With 8-Week Long Series

6 April 2021, 15:56

Love Island 2021 starts in July
Love Island 2021 starts in July. Picture: Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Love Island will apparently start in July 2021, a month after its usual launch date.

Love Island 2021 has been confirmed to go ahead, but the new series will have a start date a little later than usual this year as ITV enforce extra precautions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The reality dating show, which sees a bunch of singletons ‘couple up’ in a luxury villa, is apparently set to return to Majorca but the producers are keeping a back-up location on standby in case the Covid situation takes a turn for the worst.

Love Island To Cast 'Most Diverse Line-Up Ever' As They Extend 2021 Applications

According to MailOnline Love Island bosses are planning for the series to begin in July, with the crew flying out on 20 June to prepare.

Love Island's 2018 cast
Love Island's 2018 cast. Picture: ITV

An insider said: “Crew members are scheduled to fly out to Majorca on June 20 – with the series expected to launch a week later.

“In 2019, the first episode aired on June 3, meaning Love Island will be over three weeks later this year due to current restrictions on overseas travel.

“The delayed launch date will not have an impact on the length of the series, with the show still running for a duration of eight weeks.”

Paige Turley and Finn Tapp won Love Island's winter series in 2020
Paige Turley and Finn Tapp won Love Island's winter series in 2020. Picture: Paige Turley/Instagram

They also have ‘Jersey on standby if a new strain of Covid-19 hits’.

The publication also claim the winter version of the show has been axed, after just one series which took place in South Africa at the start of 2020 and saw Paige Turney and Finley Tapp win.

Islanders are already in the process of being recruited and any surprise ‘bombshells’ will be tested for coronavirus and will have to quarantine before entering the villa.

