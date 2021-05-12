Love Island 2021 Begins Filming – With Laura Whitmore And The Iconic Red Jeep

12 May 2021, 12:53

Love Island 2021 has begun filming
Love Island 2021 has begun filming. Picture: Laura Whitmore/Instagram / TikTok
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Love Island is officially on its way back to our TV screens after Laura Whitmore was seen filming the 2021 advert.

ITV is getting ready for Love Island’s grand return this summer with a brand new cast of singletons and it looks like the advert has already been filmed.

Host Laura Whitmore was pictured in Barking, East London – not exactly Mallorca but we’ll roll with it given these bizarre times we’re living in – in a bright red jumpsuit, smashing up a heart-shaped glass box.

Where Is Love Island 2021 Going To Be This Year?

A red jeep, which the contestants usually arrive to the villa in, was also pictured on set with the registration plate ‘LOV3’.

Laura Whitmore teased a 'big day' before filming what looks like the Love Island advert
Laura Whitmore teased a 'big day' before filming what looks like the Love Island advert. Picture: Laura Whitmore/Instagram

Just imagine the excitement when this advert hits the TV screen and catches us off guard on a Thursday night!

A giant inflatable flamingo, the show's trademark personalised suitcases and dozens of tropical plants took over the town centre for the set, where the jeep – decorated with flashing lights and a megaphone – was parked on the pavement amidst it all.

Presenter Laura had already teased a busy day ahead of her on Instagram, posing on the steps of a huge caravan before getting glammed up.

“Shoot day,” she wrote. “This is BIG.”

Shoppers in the high street captured some of the behind-the-scenes action on TikTok, seriously confused to find the Love Island set-up during their weekly shop.

Love Island was pulled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it’s back this year and is expected to be bigger and better than ever.

The series apparently launches at the end of June.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Little Mix have new music coming soon

Everything Little Mix Has Said About New Songs In 2021

Niall Horan and Anne-Marie have been teasing their collaboration.

Everything We Know About Niall Horan And Anne-Marie's Collaboration So Far

TikTok users have been trying out a new bizarre trend.

TikTok Users Warned Against Bizarre Sandpaper Leg Shaving Trend

Perrie Edwards' mum spilled her pregnancy news before her announcement

Perrie Edwards’ Mum Let Slip Her Baby News Days Before Announcement

Jesy Nelson shared a heartwarming post about Little Mix.

Jesy Nelson Praises Little Mix In First Post About The Band Since Her Exit

How To Update Instagram Pronouns

Instagram Gets New Feature For Displaying Pronouns – How To Add Them

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Coldplay teased that they're releasing another album

WATCH: Coldplay Confirm Upcoming Ninth Studio Album

Exclusive
Doja Cat seemingly confirmed a collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion

WATCH: Doja Cat Implies That She's Definitely Collaborating With Megan Thee Stallion

Exclusive
YUNGBLUD hinted at a collaboration with Avril Lavigne

WATCH: YUNGBLUD Confirms Collaboration With Avril Lavigne

Exclusive
Lil Nas X teased a collaboration with Rihanna

WATCH: Is Rihanna Remixing Lil Nas X's 'MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)'?

Exclusive
KSI is bringing an alphorn to his upcoming tour

WATCH: KSI Has A REALLY WEIRD Surprise For His Tour

Exclusive
Olly Alexander explained why Years & Years became a solo project

WATCH: Olly Alexander Explains Why Years & Years Became A Solo Project