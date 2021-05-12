Love Island 2021 Begins Filming – With Laura Whitmore And The Iconic Red Jeep

Love Island 2021 has begun filming. Picture: Laura Whitmore/Instagram / TikTok

By Capital FM

Love Island is officially on its way back to our TV screens after Laura Whitmore was seen filming the 2021 advert.

ITV is getting ready for Love Island’s grand return this summer with a brand new cast of singletons and it looks like the advert has already been filmed.

Host Laura Whitmore was pictured in Barking, East London – not exactly Mallorca but we’ll roll with it given these bizarre times we’re living in – in a bright red jumpsuit, smashing up a heart-shaped glass box.

Where Is Love Island 2021 Going To Be This Year?

A red jeep, which the contestants usually arrive to the villa in, was also pictured on set with the registration plate ‘LOV3’.

Laura Whitmore teased a 'big day' before filming what looks like the Love Island advert. Picture: Laura Whitmore/Instagram

Just imagine the excitement when this advert hits the TV screen and catches us off guard on a Thursday night!

A giant inflatable flamingo, the show's trademark personalised suitcases and dozens of tropical plants took over the town centre for the set, where the jeep – decorated with flashing lights and a megaphone – was parked on the pavement amidst it all.

Presenter Laura had already teased a busy day ahead of her on Instagram, posing on the steps of a huge caravan before getting glammed up.

“Shoot day,” she wrote. “This is BIG.”

Shoppers in the high street captured some of the behind-the-scenes action on TikTok, seriously confused to find the Love Island set-up during their weekly shop.

Love Island was pulled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it’s back this year and is expected to be bigger and better than ever.

The series apparently launches at the end of June.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital