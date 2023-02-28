Love Is Blind’s SK Admits To ‘Inappropriate’ Relationship With Another Woman While Dating Raven Ross

28 February 2023, 14:32

Raven Ross and SK split for good after getting engaged a second time
Raven Ross and SK split for good after getting engaged a second time. Picture: Netflix

By Kathryn Knight

Love is Blind star SK has finally shared his side of the story after he was accused of cheating on Raven Ross weeks after they reunited.

Sikiru ‘SK’ Alagbada is speaking out after splitting from girlfriend Raven Ross months after they met and fell in love on Love is Blind series three.

In an interview with PEOPLE, SK admitted he’s ‘not proud’ of his actions and confessed to having an ‘inappropriate’ conversation with another woman even after proposing to Raven for a second time during Love is Blind: After the Altar.

In the chat he took accountability for what happened in their relationship and apologised to Raven for ‘the hurt’ he caused her.

Which Love Is Blind Series 3 Couples Are Still Together?

He said: "I'm finally ready to speak out because I feel like I owe it to Raven and to the whole world watching, and also to myself, to take full accountability for my actions.

SK and Raven from Love is Blind S3 are no longer together
SK and Raven from Love is Blind S3 are no longer together. Picture: Netflix

He added that he’s reflecting back after leaving his ex heartbroken.

SK went on: "I do want to deeply express my sincere apology to Raven for the hurt and embarrassment that I caused her. I'm not proud of how I conducted myself. I conducted myself in a way that's making me take a step back and reflect."

The reality star denied physically cheating on Raven but said he had an ‘inappropriate’ conversation with another woman during their relationship.

Although he said ‘I do not’ at the altar, the couple reunited weeks later and SK proposed for a second time after a matter of months.

SK said no to Raven at the altar
SK said no to Raven at the altar. Picture: Netflix

At the end of Love is Blind: After the Altar, a clip played showing Raven claiming SK had been unfaithful during their second engagement, which he didn’t comment on during his new interview.

He insists he was single when he committed himself to Raven again.

SK also commented on the holiday he went on with another woman while in touch with Raven, but insists they weren’t officially back together.

"All the previous women that came out... those happened earlier in 2022, when, again, I was still a single guy. Raven and I were still talking, but we were not in a completely committed relationship, including the Cabo trip," he continued, referring to the May 2022 holiday.

Raven Ross and SK are no longer together
Raven Ross and SK are no longer together. Picture: Raven Ross/Instagram

"The Cabo trip happened around May at a time when I really felt Raven and I, we had not exclusively made that completely committed relationship, to be in a marriage-bound, serious relationship.

"However, there was an incident of me having an inappropriate conversation with this woman sometime in the fall. I believe it was around September of [2022], which is completely inappropriate. Didn't end up happening, but... I feel like I shouldn't even have had that kind of conversation with someone."

SK said he ‘deeply apologises’ for his actions.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

The lowdown on if your Justin Bieber show has been cancelled and how to get a refund

Is Justin Bieber's Justice UK Tour Cancelled? How To Get A Refund On Tickets

Does Pete Davidson have a girlfriend or is he single?

Pete Davidson's Dating History: From Kim Kardashian To Ice Spice Rumours

Features

Selena spoke about feeling "ashamed"

Selena Gomez On Why She Fell Out Of Touch With Wizards Of Waverly Place Co-Stars

Here's why the internet thinks Pete Davidson is dating Ice Spice

Is Pete Davidson Dating Ice Spice?

Louis Tomlinson opened up about One Direction's split

Louis Tomlinson Recalls Feeling ‘Mortified’ When One Direction Split & Sheds Light On Reunion

How much did Adele's engagement ring from Rich Paul cost?

How Much Was Adele's Engagement Ring?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star