Love Is Blind’s SK Admits To ‘Inappropriate’ Relationship With Another Woman While Dating Raven Ross

Raven Ross and SK split for good after getting engaged a second time. Picture: Netflix

Love is Blind star SK has finally shared his side of the story after he was accused of cheating on Raven Ross weeks after they reunited.

Sikiru ‘SK’ Alagbada is speaking out after splitting from girlfriend Raven Ross months after they met and fell in love on Love is Blind series three.

In an interview with PEOPLE, SK admitted he’s ‘not proud’ of his actions and confessed to having an ‘inappropriate’ conversation with another woman even after proposing to Raven for a second time during Love is Blind: After the Altar.

In the chat he took accountability for what happened in their relationship and apologised to Raven for ‘the hurt’ he caused her.

He said: "I'm finally ready to speak out because I feel like I owe it to Raven and to the whole world watching, and also to myself, to take full accountability for my actions.

SK and Raven from Love is Blind S3 are no longer together. Picture: Netflix

He added that he’s reflecting back after leaving his ex heartbroken.

SK went on: "I do want to deeply express my sincere apology to Raven for the hurt and embarrassment that I caused her. I'm not proud of how I conducted myself. I conducted myself in a way that's making me take a step back and reflect."

The reality star denied physically cheating on Raven but said he had an ‘inappropriate’ conversation with another woman during their relationship.

Although he said ‘I do not’ at the altar, the couple reunited weeks later and SK proposed for a second time after a matter of months.

SK said no to Raven at the altar. Picture: Netflix

At the end of Love is Blind: After the Altar, a clip played showing Raven claiming SK had been unfaithful during their second engagement, which he didn’t comment on during his new interview.

He insists he was single when he committed himself to Raven again.

SK also commented on the holiday he went on with another woman while in touch with Raven, but insists they weren’t officially back together.

"All the previous women that came out... those happened earlier in 2022, when, again, I was still a single guy. Raven and I were still talking, but we were not in a completely committed relationship, including the Cabo trip," he continued, referring to the May 2022 holiday.

Raven Ross and SK are no longer together. Picture: Raven Ross/Instagram

"The Cabo trip happened around May at a time when I really felt Raven and I, we had not exclusively made that completely committed relationship, to be in a marriage-bound, serious relationship.

"However, there was an incident of me having an inappropriate conversation with this woman sometime in the fall. I believe it was around September of [2022], which is completely inappropriate. Didn't end up happening, but... I feel like I shouldn't even have had that kind of conversation with someone."

SK said he ‘deeply apologises’ for his actions.

